Tigres vs Real Madrid Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow Tigres vs Real Madrid live in the 2023 Women's Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Tigres vs Real Madrid live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from the Estadio Universitario. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Real Madrid online and live from the 2023 International Women's Friendly?
This is the start time of the Tigres vs Real Madrid match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours without Transmission
Chile: 21 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 21 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 21 hours without Transmission
USA (ET): 22 hours on TUDN
Spain: 02 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 20 hours on VIX
Paraguay: 22 hours without Transmission
Peru: 20 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without Transmission
Kenti Robles, a must see player!
The defense of Real Madrid is one of the great figures of the Spanish team and will start his fourth season as a Real Madrid player and will seek to continue being an important part of the team's defensive line. During last season he participated in 28 games with the top team scoring 2 goals and 6 assists to put the team among the best in their respective competitions. The Mexican is an important part of the Merengue defense and is an important part of the team's relations with Mexico. Along with Olga Carmona and Ivana Sanz, she has formed an important defense and she will seek to be one of the best players next season.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
The Real Madrid team comes to this friendly duel closing its preseason process for the start of LaLigaF 2023-2024, where the team hopes to fight Barcelona for the title. This squad of soccer players features great players such as Kenti Robles, Athenea del Castillo, Caroline Weir, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Ivana Sanz and María Isabel Rodríguez. Last season, the team finished in second place with 75 units, after 24 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. Real Madrid will start a new LaLigaF adventure against Real Betis on date 1 next week. The Merengues players will try to leave a good impression to continue showing their quality and follow their football development.
Lizbeth Ovalle, a must see player!
The Tigres striker is one of the great figures of this team, she arrives as the top scorer in Liga MX. Ovalle was one of the most outstanding players in the last CONCACAF W Championship and arrives with 10 goals and 2 assists in 8 games with her club, which is why we hope to see a great level from her. Lizbeth Ovalle is one of the great figures of Mexican soccer and this will be a great opportunity for her to continue showing her talent and continue to leave a mark of her great career.
How does Tigres get here?
The Amazonas appear at this friendly match, at the same time that they are going through a great moment in the Women's MX League. They are in second place with 22 points, after 7 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses in the current tournament. The Tigres Femenil squad is very broad and has some interesting players such as Lizbeth Ovalle, Jana Gutierrez, Bianca Sierra, Lydia Rangel, Sandra Mayor and Greta Espinoza. Prior to this friendly duel, the team comes from a victory against Atlas by a score of 2 to 0. The felines are a very competitive team and they like to have the ball, so one of their goals for the duel against Real Madrid will impose their style and ensure victory. The Monterrey team is the second best offense in the MX League and the third best defense, which is why Tigres' objective with this friendly match is to continue growing the international image of the team and show the quality of its players against one of the biggest women's football clubs in Europe.
Where's the game?
The Universitario Stadium located in the city of Monterrey will host this 2023 women's friendly duel between two teams that seek to continue their path in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres vs Real Madrid match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario, at 10:00 p.m. sharp.