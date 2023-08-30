PSV vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here PSV vs Rangers Live Score in the Champions League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Rangers match for the Champions League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is PSV vs Rangers match for the Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Rangers of August 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on TNT Sports and HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games PSV vs Rangers
The history between these two teams is very even, with one win and three draws in the last five games.
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, Champions League 2023
PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers, Champions League 2022
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, Champions League 2022
Rangers 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, Europa League 2011
PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Rangers, Europa League 2011
Key player Rangers
The escoese team needs goals and for that they will have to rely on what their center forward Cyriel Dessers can do, who must be supplied with balls so that he can reflect it on the board.
Key player PSV
If there is one man who can make a difference because of the experience he has on the field, it is Luuk de Jong, who knows how to play in this type of playoffs and could be the key player of the match.
Last lineup Rangers
1 Jack Butland, 2 James Tavernier, 6 Connor Goldson, 5 John Souttar, 31 Borna Barišić, 15 José Cifuentes, 8 Ryan Jack, 43 Nicolas Raskin, 13 Todd Cantwell, 19 Abdallah Sima, 9 Cyriel Dessers.
Last lineup PSV
1 Walter Benitez, 3 Jordan Teze, 5 André Ramalho, 18 Olivier Boscagli, 8 Sergiño Dest, 34 Ismael Saibari, 6 Ibrahim Sangaré, 23 Joey Veerman, 11 Johan Bakayoko, 9 Luuk de Jong, 7 Noa Lang.
Rangers: Out to win
Scotland's Rangers will have to go out and die on the line, as they were unable to hold on to the lead in the first leg and while they will now have to be more aggressive, that does not mean they can leave spaces in the defensive sector.
PSV Eindhoven: advance to the Champions League
PSV Eindhoven seems to have the conditions in place at home to advance to the next round after the draw they managed to get as visitors, so they will be looking for their pass, remembering that they have not lost in the current semester.
The Kick-off
The PSV vs Rangers match will be played at the Philips Stadion, in Ehindoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League 2023: PSV vs Rangers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.