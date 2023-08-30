PSV vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023
Image: Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here PSV vs Rangers Live Score in the Champions League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Rangers match for the Champions League 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is PSV vs Rangers match for the Champions League 2023?

This is the start time of the game PSV vs Rangers of August 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on TNT Sports and HBO Max

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 AMan hour ago

Last games PSV vs Rangers

The history between these two teams is very even, with one win and three draws in the last five games.

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, Champions League 2023

PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers, Champions League 2022

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, Champions League 2022

Rangers 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, Europa League 2011

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Rangers, Europa League 2011

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Rangers

The escoese team needs goals and for that they will have to rely on what their center forward Cyriel Dessers can do, who must be supplied with balls so that he can reflect it on the board.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Key player PSV

If there is one man who can make a difference because of the experience he has on the field, it is Luuk de Jong, who knows how to play in this type of playoffs and could be the key player of the match.
Foto: AP
Image: AP
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Rangers

1 Jack Butland, 2 James Tavernier, 6 Connor Goldson, 5 John Souttar, 31 Borna Barišić, 15 José Cifuentes, 8 Ryan Jack, 43 Nicolas Raskin, 13 Todd Cantwell, 19 Abdallah Sima, 9 Cyriel Dessers.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup PSV

1 Walter Benitez, 3 Jordan Teze, 5 André Ramalho, 18 Olivier Boscagli, 8 Sergiño Dest, 34 Ismael Saibari, 6 Ibrahim Sangaré, 23 Joey Veerman, 11 Johan Bakayoko, 9 Luuk de Jong, 7 Noa Lang.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Rangers: Out to win

Scotland's Rangers will have to go out and die on the line, as they were unable to hold on to the lead in the first leg and while they will now have to be more aggressive, that does not mean they can leave spaces in the defensive sector.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

PSV Eindhoven: advance to the Champions League

PSV Eindhoven seems to have the conditions in place at home to advance to the next round after the draw they managed to get as visitors, so they will be looking for their pass, remembering that they have not lost in the current semester.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The PSV vs Rangers match will be played at the Philips Stadion, in Ehindoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League 2023: PSV vs Rangers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo