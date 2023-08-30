Inter Miami vs Nashville SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: Libero

Tune in here Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Live Score in MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match for the MLS on VAVEL US.
What time is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Nashville SC of August 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 1:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 5:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Last games Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

The record in the last five meetings between the two teams is very even, with two wins each side and one draw.

Nashville SC 1(9)-(10)1 Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2023

Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville SC, US Open Cup 2023

Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2023

Inter Miami 1-5 Nashville SC, MLS 2021

Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville SC, MLS 2021

Key player Nashville SC

Goalkeeper Joe Willis will most likely be very active under the three posts and his saves could be key to a positive result, and he will have to be watched carefully to get a positive result.
Key player Inter Miami

What a way to change a team as Lionel Messi has done, since in less than 10 games he has already accumulated 11 goals, he is already the third highest scorer of the team and has contributed with goals or assists in each of the matches, so it is likely that he will return to the starting lineup after not doing it last Saturday, although he came in and scored one more goal.
Foto: EFE
Last lineup Nashville SC

1 Joe Willis, 5 Jack Maher, 3 Lukas MacNaughton, 2 Daniel Lovitz, 18 Shaq Moore, 20 Anibal Godoy, 54 Sean Davis, 19 Alex Muyl, 14 Jacob Shaffelburg, 10 Hany Mukhtar, 9 Sam Surridge.
Last lineup Inter Miami

1 Drake Callender, 31 Kamal Miller, 32 Noah Allen, 6 Tomás Avilés, 18 Jordi Alba, 16 Robert Taylor, 41 David Ruiz, 3 Dixon Arroyo, 11 Facundo Farías, 8 Diego Gómez, 9 Leonardo Campana.
Nashville SC: to get revenge

Nashville SC will be looking for revenge for the Final lost a little over a month ago in the Leagues Cup against this same rival, in addition to the fact that they are coming from a painful setback after being thrashed 4-0 by Atlanta United as visitors. It is worth mentioning that they are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 38 points, barely scraping a direct qualification to the next round.
Inter Miami: to keep adding points

Since the arrival of Argentine Lionel Messi to Inter Miami the team has not lost, and just last Saturday they had their first MLS match (along with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets) where they beat the New York Red Bull that allowed them to add their sixth victory of the season and now they will seek to get back on track with the mission of reducing the gap of just over 10 points they have from the qualification zone to think about the Playoffs at the end of the season with Messi's help.
The Kick-off

The Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, in Miami, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
