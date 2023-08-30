America vs Barcelona Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: America

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the America Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for America Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azteca. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil match corresponding to the women's friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the America Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil match on August 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 00:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 06:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

América Femenil Statements

Ángel Villacampa spoke before the match: "We wanted to be in a privileged place, that privileged place is given to you by work, performance and results. Whether with 8 wins or 6, or 7, let's say it's putting pressure, what we want is not to get tired of winning".

"We are very aware that there is an old saying that says that victory defeats you. What we want is to maintain what we are doing for a long time, and for that, of course, we still have a lot of things to improve, a lot to work on, a lot of room for improvement, and we have to keep insisting not only on winning but also on improving, on being better every day."

"I think they are forgetting the most important thing, that they have come out champions, that despite many circumstances, despite the fact that we have not been able to count on the best possible players, they have still demonstrated the level that the Spanish National Team has."

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona Femenil's last lineup

Paños; María León, Jana, Pina, L. Corrales, Marta, Graham, Patri, Bruna, Engen, Vicky.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

América Femenil's final lineup

Itzel Velasco; Jocelyn Orejel, Andrea Pereira, Aurelie Kaci, Noemí Granados, Kiana Palacios, Katty Martínez, Aylin Avilés, Eva Gonzalez, Sabrina Enciso, Sarah Luebbert.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona's Women arrives after beating Juventus five goals to zero, the Spanish team will go all out to get a victory in this important match.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

How does América Femenil arrive?

América's Women defeated Mazatlán three goals to one, Villacampa's team will be looking to give a good game and score goals and an important victory.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The match América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

The América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live stream, corresponding to the women's international friendly match. The match will take place at the Azteca Stadium at 10:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo