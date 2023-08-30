America vs Barcelona Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the America Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live stream
Where and how to watch América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil live online
América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.
What time is the América Femenil vs Barcelona Femenil match corresponding to the women's friendly match?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 00:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 06:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.
América Femenil Statements
"We are very aware that there is an old saying that says that victory defeats you. What we want is to maintain what we are doing for a long time, and for that, of course, we still have a lot of things to improve, a lot to work on, a lot of room for improvement, and we have to keep insisting not only on winning but also on improving, on being better every day."
"I think they are forgetting the most important thing, that they have come out champions, that despite many circumstances, despite the fact that we have not been able to count on the best possible players, they have still demonstrated the level that the Spanish National Team has."
Barcelona Femenil's last lineup
América Femenil's final lineup
How does Barcelona arrive?
How does América Femenil arrive?