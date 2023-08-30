Nottingham Forest vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley can be tuned in from STAR+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Burnley player
Lyle Foster, striker. Burnley is coming from a fantastic season in the Championship, surpassing 100 points, the team was promoted with ease, but now in the Premier League the team is struggling, this player is the only one to score and at 22 years old it may be his season of rebound.
Watch out for this Nottngham Forest player
Taiwo Awoniyi, striker. One of the best talents of the current Nottingham squad, with 26 years old, the Nigerian is taking the role of the scorer of the team in the best way, in this beginning of the season in three games he accumulates three goals, although the position in the table is not the best, if this player keeps making a difference, things can go very well for the Nottingham team.
Picking up where he left off 💥 pic.twitter.com/vCAs1soRCF— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 28, 2023
Latest Burnley lineup
Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O´Sea, Delcroix, Manuel, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
Turner, McKenna, Worrall, Boly, Aina, Danilo, Yates, Aurier, Gibbs White, Johnson, Awoniyi.
Background
Burnley 1-0 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-1 Burnley
Burnley 3-1 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-1 Burnley
Burnley 2-1 Nottingham
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Burnley off to a difficult start
Burnley had a very outstanding previous season in the Championship, the team finished as leader of the competition scoring 101 points with only 3 defeats, undoubtedly the team had solid foundations to face the Premier League, to their misfortune the team has not scored points after two games played, although it is not possible to make a judgment of how they will do in the rest of the season, their opponents have been complicated, as it was the current champion Manchester City and Aston Villa, a team that seeks to compete among the best in the league, in the Carabao Cup they will not have much margin for error and that is why they will have to come out with a great approach if they seek to continue advancing, their rival having one more game adds three points, but that does not mean they are having a good start to the season.
Nottingham wants to stand out
Nottingham Forest is playing its second season after the promotion to the Premier League, this team showed character and that took them to the top flight, to their misfortune, the numerous changes of players ended up affecting the team and they could not have an outstanding season, on the contrary, they were very close to return to the Championship, For this new season, the team has the obligation to improve what was done last season, although it is not such a complicated challenge, the squad will be a factor, this after having had important departures such as goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who belonged to Manchester United and was sold to Crystal Palace; Nottingham has three points after three Premier League matches, a complicated start can always improve when they take confidence in another competition, in this case the Carabao Cup.
Return of the cups
In England every soccer tournament is important, not for nothing they have the best tournaments in the world, this time the Carabao Cup is present and in its second round will be played with some Premier League teams, Nottingham and Burnley will face each other in what is expected to be a very intense game, this because they are Premier League teams and seek to advance as far as possible and even sneak into the final.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nottingham Forest vs Burnley match, corresponding to the Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at the City Ground at 2:45 pm ET.