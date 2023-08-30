Doncaster Rovers vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Doncaster Rovers vs Everton in a EFL Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Doncaster Rovers vs Everton match in the EFL Cup.
What time is Doncaster Rovers vs Everton match for EFL Cup?
This is the start time of the game Doncaster Rovers vs Everton of August 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and How Doncaster Rovers vs Everton Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Everton on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Everton on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Rovers player
The attacker of England, George Miller 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, in the past played 32 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the English league and 5 assists, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 1 game and scored 2 goals.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The attacker of England, Dwight McNeil of 23 years has had a good performance, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past played 28 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the English league and 3 assists, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has not been able to debut.
How are Rovers doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Hull Cuty, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Milton Keynes Dons 2 - 1 Doncaster Rovers, Aug. 26, 2023, England League Two
Doncaster Rovers 1 - 3 Notts County, Aug. 19, 2023, England League Two
Doncaster Rovers 2 - 2 Mansfield Town, Aug. 15, 2023, England League Two
Newport County 4 - 0 Doncaster Rovers, Aug. 12, 2023, England League Two
Hull City 1 - 2 Doncaster Rovers, Aug. 8, 2023, English League Cup
How are Everton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Sporting CP, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Everton 0 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 4 - 0 Everton, Aug. 20, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 0 - 1 Fulham, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 0 Sporting CP, Aug. 5, 2023, Friendly match
Everton 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth, May 28, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Doncaster Rovers vs Everton EFL Cup match. The match will take place at The Eco-Power Stadium, at 15:00.