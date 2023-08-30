Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon live stream.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon online live streaming
Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon cannot be tuned in from live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon women's friendly match?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.
Brazil: 12:45 p.m.
Chile: 12:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.
South Africa: 2:45 a.m.
Australia: 02:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:45 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon Statement
"To be fair, it was pretty quiet! I had just stepped out of the elevator at the stadium with Ali Al-Hamadi and I knew we were ball number 20. Ali was very excited, but we have to take it as just another game. It's another chance to impress."
"It's about them for me. They've traveled all over the country to watch me throughout my career. Their support is invaluable to me."
Chelsea Statement
"The market is still open and the club is working on it. We will report back when something happens. We need reinforcements in that area (attack), but we will already have all the players available. We are looking for the right profile to play. That is the most important thing.
"I started to watch the interview, but I didn't finish. It was very, very difficult for me. It was impossible to finish. Dele is very open, he shows his feelings, emotions and it's really painful when you have the kind of relationship we had with him. It makes us remember that we need to get to know him. We'll be there to help, you know, in any circumstance."
"When he came (to Spurs) from Milton Keynes, he was a kid. We built a relationship and then, step by step, you could see the evolution of how he became their best player, one of the best players in the Premier League. I always remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying to me, 'I'll sign him for £100 million' and that was when £100 million was £100 million, like £200 million or £300 million now. The interview was tough because it wasn't that many years ago that he was at the top."
How is AFC Wimbledon coming along?
How does Chelsea arrive?