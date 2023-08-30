Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup 2023 Match
Image: Chelsea

12:41 AM21 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon live, as well as the latest information from the Stamford Bridge Stadium.
12:36 AM26 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon online live streaming

The match will not be broadcasted on TV.

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon cannot be tuned in from live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:31 AM31 minutes ago

What time is the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon women's friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon match on August 30, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 12:45 p.m.

Colombia: 12:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 2:45 p.m.

India: 10:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.

South Africa: 2:45 a.m.

Australia: 02:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:45 a.m.

12:26 AM36 minutes ago

AFC Wimbledon Statement

Joshua Nuefville spoke ahead of the match: "The fans have been a huge part of what we've done so far this season. Coming out with us on the tour, getting involved in home and away games... the numbers coming out are very beneficial for us. Over 4,000 people will be driving us tomorrow night."

"To be fair, it was pretty quiet! I had just stepped out of the elevator at the stadium with Ali Al-Hamadi and I knew we were ball number 20. Ali was very excited, but we have to take it as just another game. It's another chance to impress."

"It's about them for me. They've traveled all over the country to watch me throughout my career. Their support is invaluable to me."

12:21 AM41 minutes ago

Chelsea Statement

Mauricio Pochettino spoke ahead of the game: "Oh my God, Malang Sarr and then Jamie? I don't know what to answer you really, you surprised me with the question. It's like you hit me in the face and I'm like this... because we were talking about Luton."

"The market is still open and the club is working on it. We will report back when something happens. We need reinforcements in that area (attack), but we will already have all the players available. We are looking for the right profile to play. That is the most important thing.

"I started to watch the interview, but I didn't finish. It was very, very difficult for me. It was impossible to finish. Dele is very open, he shows his feelings, emotions and it's really painful when you have the kind of relationship we had with him. It makes us remember that we need to get to know him. We'll be there to help, you know, in any circumstance."

"When he came (to Spurs) from Milton Keynes, he was a kid. We built a relationship and then, step by step, you could see the evolution of how he became their best player, one of the best players in the Premier League. I always remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying to me, 'I'll sign him for £100 million' and that was when £100 million was £100 million, like £200 million or £300 million now. The interview was tough because it wasn't that many years ago that he was at the top."

12:16 AMan hour ago

How is AFC Wimbledon coming along?

In a hard-fought match, AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 against Forest Green Rovers, earning an important point, so they will be looking to come out on top and eliminate this important team.
12:11 AMan hour ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea comes to this match after beating Luton by three goals to nil, the 'Blues' squad will go all out to score an important victory in this match.

12:06 AMan hour ago

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in the United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
12:01 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon live stream, corresponding to the second round of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 2:45 pm.
