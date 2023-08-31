Tigres vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tigres vs Santos Laguna Live Score in Liga MX
What time is Tigres vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX?
Argentina: 12:00 AM tbc transmission
Bolivia: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 5:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Last games Tigres vs Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres | Clausura 2023
Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2022
Tigres 2-0 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2022
Santos Laguna 1-1 Tigres | Clausura 2022
Tigres 1-0 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2021
Key player Santos Laguna
Key player Tigres
Last lineup Santos Laguna
Last lineup Tigres
Confidence-building victory
"We were indebted to the fans. The team won in a way that gives us tranquility and confidence, in a well-deserved way. The team is growing. There are players who are getting in their best shape. We are on the right path, we took an important step", he commented.