Tigres vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
What time is Tigres vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Santos Laguna of August 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM tbc transmission

Bolivia: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 5:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Last games Tigres vs Santos Laguna

The Felinos have imposed a clear dominance over the Guerreros in the last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent defeat came in the Apertura 2021, but on the road.

Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres | Clausura 2023

Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2022

Tigres 2-0 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2022

Santos Laguna 1-1 Tigres | Clausura 2022

Tigres 1-0 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2021

Key player Santos Laguna

Colombian Duván Vergara is having his second wind with Santos Laguna, as he has just scored a goal and is slowly becoming an undisputed starter for the team and helping Brunetta in the midfield.
Key player Tigres

Francisco Córdova wants to take advantage of these minutes to return to his former role with the Felinos and help them get back to winning ways.
Foto: Mexsport
Last lineup Santos Laguna

25 Gibrán Lajud, 21 Dória, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 3 Ismael Govea, 10 Juan Brunetta, 18 Pedro Aquino, 6 Alan Cervantes, 7 Harold Preciado, 11 Duván Vergara, 31 Emerson Rodríguez.
Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 19 Guido Pizarro, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 17 Francisco Córdova, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigón, 9 Nicolás Ibáñez, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 23 Luis Quiñones.
Confidence-building victory

After the victory against Chivas Guadalajara, head coach Pablo Repetto highlighted his team's victory, which helps them to overcome the pressure and gives them confidence in the squad because they did an impeccable job.

"We were indebted to the fans. The team won in a way that gives us tranquility and confidence, in a well-deserved way. The team is growing. There are players who are getting in their best shape. We are on the right path, we took an important step", he commented.

Santos Laguna: pulling off the upset

Santos Laguna had only won once before, against Puebla on the second matchday, but last Saturday, with a solid performance, they defeated and took away the undefeated Guadalajara Chivas by 2-1, a situation that they will try to repeat and continue adding to climb positions in the general table.
Tigres: get back on track

The UANL Tigres were surprised last Sunday in the Mexican capital and lost 2-1 against the UNAM Pumas, where the main concern for Robert Dante Siboldi is that the team struggled to generate clear goal options, especially considering that they were without André-Pierre Gignac and Diego Lainez in this match.
The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX: Tigres vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
