Racing vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa Libertadores Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Racing Club vs Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Racing Club vs Boca Juniors live in the Copa Libertadores Quarter-Finals Second Leg, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Presidente Peron.
Where and how to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors online and live in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals
The Racing Club vs Boca Juniors match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Racing Club vs Boca Juniors match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
Other matches in the quarter-finals
In addition to this match between Racing Club vs Club Atlético Boca Juniors there will be the crossings of Internacional vs Bolivar, Palmeiras vs Deportivo Pereira and Olimpia vs Fluminense, very intense matches with some overall scores almost settled but expected to be a great knockout series, and with rivals who are among the best in their respective countries.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be the Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte, who will have the task of bringing this match to a good end with his experience and handling it in the best way possible, a match that promises to have a lot of friction with two teams that fight hard for the ball, this will be the referee who will officiate in this Quarter Final of the Copa Libertadores.
What time is the Copa Libertadores Quarter Final match between Racing vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Racing Club vs Boca Juniors match on 30 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Bolivia: 20:30
Brazil: 20:30
Chile: 20:30 hours
Colombia: 20:30 hours
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.
United States: 22:30 hours PT and 00:30 hours ET
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
Uruguay: 00:30 hours
Venezuela: 20:30 hours
Japan: 22:30
India: 6.30 a.m.
Nigeria: 13:30
South Africa: 10.30 a.m.
Australia: 10:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions with two teams that want to be in the next round of the most important club tournament in South America.
Background
The record leans towards Racing as they have met on 10 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins for Racing, 4 draws and 5 defeats, and as the return leg will be played at home the favourite to win will be Racing who managed to keep a clean sheet at the Bombonera and will be looking to be in the semi-finals tomorrow.
How does Racing Club arrive?
Racing for its part comes from defeating Tigre 2-1, they did not rest players and will seek to take advantage of the return with a draw with goals on aggregate to give their fans the surprise and qualify for the semifinals of this Copa Libertadores, a team that has given the surprise and will seek to continue along the same line, in this way the two teams come to one of the most important games of this knockout stage where one team will advance and the other will be left on the road.
How is Boca Juniors coming along?
Boca Juniors comes from losing 1-0 against Sarmiento in the second round of the First Division of Argentina, taking into account that Boca rested several starting players to give priority to these Quarter-Finals of the Copa Libertadores, they failed to take advantage of the first leg, to draw goalless and seek away and in a field that weighs heavily get their ticket to the semifinals and be among the top 4 teams in South America, thus arrives Boca Juniors to one of the most important games of their season, in which they are obliged to win and be in the next round.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Racing Club vs Boca Juniors live coverage of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg. The match will take place at the Estadio Presidente Perón at 18:30 PM (CDMX).