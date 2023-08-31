UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch in Champions
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AM27 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow the UEFA Champions League draw

In a few moments we will share with you the UEFA Champions League draw live, as well as the latest information from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Don't miss any details of the draw with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:55 AM32 minutes ago

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Draw?

If you want to watch the UEFA Champions League draw, it can be followed on television on UEFA.tv.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:50 AM37 minutes ago

What time is the UEFA Champions League draw?

This is the start time of the draw in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

12:45 AM42 minutes ago

UEFA Coach of the Year Award in women's soccer

Jonatan Giráldez champion of Barça in the Champions League, in addition to winning the national lightweight title. 

There are also the two finalists of the Women's World Cup 2023, Jorge Vilda who proclaimed champion of the Spanish Women's National Team. 

And there is also the runner-up, Sarina Wiegman, Dutchwoman who led the England team in the World Cup and again came close to the world championship, but was runner-up.

12:40 AMan hour ago

UEFA Coach of the Year Award in Men's Football

Josep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti. Two of them were UEFA Champions League finalists, Pep even won it with City, while Inzaghi just missed out. He is also joined by Spalletti, who took Napoli to the Champions League quarter-finals, as well as winning Serie A.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Candidates for the Player of the Year Award

Aitana Bonmati, Olga Carmona and Sam Kerr are the candidates for the UEFA Player of the Year award.


Aitana has had a spectacular season lifting the Champions League with Barca, besides being proclaimed World Champion, she also won the national league. 


On the other hand we find Olga Carmona, Real Madrid player, who was decisive in qualifying Spain in the final with a goal in injury time and even scored the goal in the final to give his first World Cup to his country. 


Also in contention is Chelsea's Sam Kerr. The Australian scored only one goal in the World Cup. She scored 12 goals for the London team, which won the English Premier League.

12:30 AMan hour ago

The candidates to win the Player of the Year Award

Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland and Leo Messi are the candidates to win the trophy. Two Manchester City players, who ended the season by lifting the Champions League, while Leo Messi, who ended his time at PSG and has decided to move to Inter Miami.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Drum 4

Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Lens, Newcastle, Union Berlin, Young Boys and Antwerp.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Drum 3

Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Milan, Lazio, Red Star, PSV and Copenhagen.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Drum 2

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto and Arsenal.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Drum 1

Manchester City, Sevilla, Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona, Benfica, Napoli and Feyenoord
12:05 AMan hour ago

Teams qualified for the UEFA Champions League

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Nápoles

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Braga, Oporto

NED: Feyenoord y PSV

AUT: Salzburgo

SCO: Celtic

SRB: Estrella Roja

SUI: Young Boys

TUR: Galatasaray

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BELG: Antwerp

DIN: Copenhague

12:00 AMan hour ago

Headquarters

The draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, a conference center located in Monaco. It was inaugurated in 2000.
11:55 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the draw

Today is the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions 2023 where there will be 32 teams that will be divided into eight groups where each of them will have four teams. 


In addition to the draw, the UEFA 2022/23 Player of the Year, UEFA 2022/23 Player of the Year, UEFA 2022/23 Coach of the Year and UEFA 2022/23 Coach of the Year awards will be presented.

11:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League Draw.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this draw. We will offer you the pre-draw analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo