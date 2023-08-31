UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch in Champions

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow the UEFA Champions League draw
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Draw?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Champions League draw?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
UEFA Coach of the Year Award in women's soccer
There are also the two finalists of the Women's World Cup 2023, Jorge Vilda who proclaimed champion of the Spanish Women's National Team.
And there is also the runner-up, Sarina Wiegman, Dutchwoman who led the England team in the World Cup and again came close to the world championship, but was runner-up.
UEFA Coach of the Year Award in Men's Football
Candidates for the Player of the Year Award
Aitana has had a spectacular season lifting the Champions League with Barca, besides being proclaimed World Champion, she also won the national league.
On the other hand we find Olga Carmona, Real Madrid player, who was decisive in qualifying Spain in the final with a goal in injury time and even scored the goal in the final to give his first World Cup to his country.
Also in contention is Chelsea's Sam Kerr. The Australian scored only one goal in the World Cup. She scored 12 goals for the London team, which won the English Premier League.
The candidates to win the Player of the Year Award
Drum 4
Drum 3
Drum 2
Drum 1
Teams qualified for the UEFA Champions League
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Nápoles
FRA: Lens, Paris
POR: Benfica, Braga, Oporto
NED: Feyenoord y PSV
AUT: Salzburgo
SCO: Celtic
SRB: Estrella Roja
SUI: Young Boys
TUR: Galatasaray
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
BELG: Antwerp
DIN: Copenhague
Headquarters
Preview of the draw
In addition to the draw, the UEFA 2022/23 Player of the Year, UEFA 2022/23 Player of the Year, UEFA 2022/23 Coach of the Year and UEFA 2022/23 Coach of the Year awards will be presented.