San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

Tune in here San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy in a MLS
What time is San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy of August 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 23:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 06:30 hours
Where and How San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Live
The match will be streamed on Apple TV.
The match will be streamed on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass.
If you want to watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned to Aple TV and MLS Season Pass.
Watch out for this Galaxy player
The New Zealand born USA attacker, 28 year old Tyler Boyd has been performing well, the attacker will play his 24th game with his club, managing to score 5 goals and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this San Jose player
The 28 year old attacker from Argentina, Cristian Espinoza has had a good performance, the attacker will play his 26th game with his club, managing to score 12 goals and 7 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is San Jose doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Seattle Sounders FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence and stay alive.
Sporting Kansas City 3 - 0 San Jose Earthquakes, Aug. 26, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, Aug. 20, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Tigres UANL 1 - 0 San Jose Earthquakes, Jul. 30, 2023, Leagues Cup
Portland Timbers 2 - 0 San Jose Earthquakes, Jul. 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 12, 2023, Major League Soccer U.S.
How are the Galaxy doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Chicago Fire FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence and stay alive.
LA Galaxy 3 - 0 Chicago Fire FC, Aug. 26, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 1 - 2 Vancouver Whitecaps, July 30, 2023, Leagues Cup
LA Galaxy 0 - 1 Leon, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
Vancouver Whitecaps 4 - 2 LA Galaxy, July 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
LA Galaxy 3 - 1 Philadelphia Union, Jul. 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy, an MLS match. The match will take place at PayPal Park at 22:30.