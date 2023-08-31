Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew of August 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Last Columbus Crew lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Patrick Schulte, Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen, Steven Moreira, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Yaw Yeboah, Julian Gressel, Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi, and Christian Ramirez.
Last Houston Dynamo lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Corey Baird.
Columbus Crew Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Columbus Crew's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win. Forward Christian Ramirez (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Cucho Hernández (#9) who plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against the Columbus Crew so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (#28) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Wednesday.
Columbus Crew at the tournament
Columbus Crew had a great start in Major League Soccer, is at the top of the tournament. Until week 28 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 12 games won, 6 tied and 7 lost. They are located in fifth position in the eastern conference and if they want to keep their place they must win the game. His goal is to stay in the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in MLS was on August 26, 2023, they won 2-0 against Toronto FC at Lower.com Field and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Houston Dynamo Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Houston Dynamo's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Columbus Crew. The Moroccan player Amine Bassi (#8) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Héctor Herrera (#12) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper Steve Clark (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Houston Dynamo in the tournament
The Houston team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses, they have 35 points in the general table that puts them in fifth position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can stay during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Wednesday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on August 26, 2023, and resulted in a 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake at America First Field and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Shell Energy Stadium is located in the city of Houston, United States and was previously known as PNC Stadium. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,039 spectators and was inaugurated on May 12, 2012. It is the home of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and cost 110 million dollars to build.