Nantes vs Olympique de Marseille : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Nantes vs Olympique de Marseille match live?
What time is Nantes vs Olympique de Marseille match for Ligue 1?
Argentina 4 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN3, Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain 8 pm: Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN
Mexico 2 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3 pm: Star+
Speak, Marcelino!
I'm very pleased with Jordan Vere, as I am with the rest of the players. It's important to feel helped and respected. He's a very important player. The midfielder's performance is important for our game, he can do better, but that's normal, it's August. I send him my regards.
The transfer window is a difficult time for coaches. We start preparing with the players and at the end of August there are changes. We have to adapt, it's like that at every club. With the staff, we keep an eye on all the players, all the training sessions.
I hope the midfielders bring balance to the transitions, when we attack, when we lose the ball. It's a very important sector. We have to make progress. There was a lot of distance between the lines. It's a process and that's why we can be erratic. They have the ability to do that.
I have my thoughts on Iliman Ndiaye. He's a young player coming to a big club for the first time. There are expectations, he wants to fulfill them but it's very difficult. I can't demand that of him. He has to be patient, and so do the fans. When he's happy on the pitch, we'll see the best Iliman Ndiaye. We have to help him through this process. I knew Renan Lodi because we played against each other in Spain. I haven't met him personally. He's a player who has a lot of potential ahead of him, he can improve. In both phases of the game we're happy. We always want him to progress because he has the ability to do so. Azzedine Ounahi can play in several positions. We can see that in the axis, but it won't happen much. He can play on both sides. He has the skills to do it.
The most important thing for me is Friday's game. That question should come up after the end of the transfer window. I'm pleased, we had a good transfer window. We got players, good players, who can help the group. Things can still happen.
It would be fantastic to play in the final. It's these results that give the players peace of mind. Winning in soccer is the best medicine.
Nantes dropped two points at the end of the game. The differences between a win and a loss are small. Nantes could have taken more points in the league. We will respect this team. We hope to get the three points with a good move."
Speak, Pierre Aristouy!
We've seen that since the build-up to the goals conceded. Girotto's departure, Lafont's injury, even though Remy has played some very good games... The absence, in my opinion, of a real left-back too... There are many things that have so far failed to establish a certain solid defense.
It seems to be well underway. He was present this week and physically and mentally present with us. It's possible that everything will happen, and it will for all clubs by August 31st, but the signs are greener than they were last week when we saw every other one. Your goal? It was certainly special. But I think he's the kind of personality who can take things on. He can create discussions and, from behind, take on his role without any problems.
Nothing is impossible. But behind him there's all the need to manage a team, a dressing room, a competition. We already have too many attacking players. That goes for all the players, but even more so for the strikers, you need game time to have confidence. It's essential. You don't have to pile players on to build them up.
It's also the whole problem of a professional trainer who has in mind the interest of integrating the training center into the professional framework. Then, when it's obvious that you're building and moving forward, things happen naturally, we're still in the transfer window and therefore in the recruitment phase. We're also in the context of a first team that's in a points crisis. We have to consider all that and do things intelligently. The youngsters are there, working and progressing. I hope that there will soon be calmer waters to give them this time and this visibility.
A little bit, yes, at the beginning of the week. We cut the weekend short and managed to take a step back. On our side, we also made an observation of the game. We're happy to have taken a step back. point against ASM. We're not satisfied with that. Despite everything, we know that we endured difficult situations against Monaco. We hope the work pays off. After that, we're not at peace because we know we've only taken one point from three games
We only play high-level matches. In the Tour de France it's the Alps, with Monaco and Marseille. Now we're playing at home and it's still a considerable contribution. Marseille are rebuilding, with a new coach and new players, a new system of play. I have the feeling that this team is starting to find its rhythm, even if everything isn't quite settled yet. But having followed FC Valencia under Marcelino. It's very fluid. Today, it's starting to be too, but we've also identified things that we hope to be able to use."
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!