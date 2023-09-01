Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim live, as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday 1 September, 2023

USA Time: 2:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim: match for the in Bundesliga Match?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim: of Friday 1 September, 2023 in several countries:

players to watch

Jan-Niklas Beste is the player to watch for Heidenheim with 1 goal and 1 assist in 1 game. On the BVB side, Donyell Malen with 2 games has scored 2 goals in the Bundesliga, in the Cup he has scored 1 goal and 2 assists in 1 game.
Ups and downs

Dortmund signed Felizx Nmecha, Ramy Bensebaini, Marcel Sabitzer and returned Tom Rothe, Soumailia Coulibaly and Ole Pohlmann rose from the 3 division of the Dortumund 2 category.
The most prominent casualties were Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Ansgar Knauff and Tom Rothe.
On the Heidenheim side they signed Marvin Pieringer, Benedikt Gimber, Tim Siersleben, Eren Dinkci and Nikola Dovedan. His most notable casualties were Dzenis Burnic, Andreas Geipl, Marvin Rittmuller, Merveille Biankadi and Tim Kother.
How do both teams arrive?

Dortmund arrives with a win and a draw. Located in sixth position with 4 points. In the first round of the Pokal they defeated TSV Schott Mainz 6 goals to 1. This upcoming home game will be the second of the season for Borussia.
On the other hand, Heidenheim has been adding two defeats against Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. After a regular start to the preseason, they have not given the level they expect to give in the Bundesliga.
