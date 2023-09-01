Leicester City vs Hull City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Leicester

How and where to watch the Leicester City vs Hull City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Leicester City vs Hull City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Hull City of 2th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 9 am: Star +

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak up, Liam Rosenior!

"It became one of those games where we could have won, but could easily have lost. I was delighted with the first 25 minutes - we played some excellent soccer and scored a fantastic team goal. The atmosphere and energy in the stadium was excellent. The fans were magnificent.

What happened was that we tried to score every time we got the ball back; we started running with the ball, on our heels and didn't keep possession. That's what Bristol City wanted.

It's a team full of legs, full of energy, full of pace. Nigel recruited very well. We gave them oxygen by not keeping possession.

Another day, we took it to them. Another day, we lost the game. It was a typical Championship game - a game in which we could have come out on the right side.

Seven points from four games at the start of the season gives us a good platform to build on."

Speak up ,Enzo Maresca!

"It's another competition, it's another game and we'll try to do our best. But, to be honest, we've got 42 games to go. We're going to lose games. We need to be mentally strong. For sure, we're going to lose games. I didn't even know if I won or lost against Ipswich [on Saturday], but right now I don't care.

The season is very long. It's important that the fans are close to the team. At the same time, we, as a team, as a club, can't think that this will be easy - absolutely not. It will be very complicated of course.

We can play 95 minutes the way we did against Cardiff in the first leg. We can also play 95 minutes like we did in the last 20 minutes against Rotherham, we were in control. That's why I say it's a process, because some games last 20 minutes, some games last 40 minutes, some games last an hour. This kind of idea, over time, you want it to last 95 minutes, it's a process.

It was a very good display against this type of team. They scored a lot of goals from set pieces. Cafu's dedication is unbelievable and I think we adapted very well. In the last 20 minutes we started making short passes - a lot of passes.

In the end, the process allowed us to get into the final third better. In the way we play, I always say that because we try to keep the ball for a long time, it's normal that at the end, for the last half hour, we have more control of the game."

Classification

Tigers

With seven points, Hull City are in eighth place. The Tigers are on a run of two wins, a draw and a defeat.
Foxes

With a 100% record, Leicester City lead the competition with 12 points. Curiously, the Foxes have won every game by one goal and are two points clear of second-placed Norwich.
Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues. The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016. England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
Eye on the game

Leicester City vs Hull City live this Saturday (2), at the King Power Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
