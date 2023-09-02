FC Jurez vs Mazatlan FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is FC Juarez vs Mazatlan FC match?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Mazatlan FC of 1st September in several countries:
|
Where To Watch FC Juarez vs Mazatlan FC around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 1, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
September 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
September 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
September 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
September 2, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
September 1, 2023
|
19:00
|
Tv Azteca, Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
September 1, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this FC Juarez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Santiago Ormeño. The current FC Juárez striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Mazatlán FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Nicolás Benedetti. The current striker for Mazatlan FC has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all the goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Mazatlán FC lineup:
H. González; L. Olivas, L. Merolla, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colmán, J. Intriago, S. Flores, R. Árciga; L. Amarilla, N. Benedetti.
FC Juárez's last lineup:
A. Talavera; D. Campillo, J. García, M. Mosquera, L. Rodríguez; D. García, M. Osuna; S. Saucedo, S. Pérez Bouquet, A. García; S. Ormeño.
Background:
FC Juarez and Mazatlan FC have met on a total of 7 occasions (2 Juarez wins, 1 draw, 3 Cannon wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the visitors. In goal scoring history, Mazatlán has the advantage with 11 goals scored, followed by FC Juárez with 8 goals in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 5 of the Clausura 2023 where FC Juárez won 2-3 at El Kraken.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez is the main stadium of the Bravos de Juárez Fútbol Club, a Mexican professional soccer team based in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The stadium is named in honor of Benito Juárez, a prominent politician and president of Mexico in the 19th century.
The stadium was inaugurated in 1986 and has been an iconic venue for soccer in Ciudad Juarez ever since. It has a capacity that can vary depending on different configurations for sporting events and concerts, but can generally hold around 19,000 spectators.
Let the cannons sound
On the other hand, the Mazatlán FC team is obliged to win this seventh chapter of the tournament because after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup, where the "cañoneros" showed that they can show that they are capable of playing in the Liga MX and face any team, the team from the Pearl of the Pacific will want to get three more points to climb up the general table and position themselves in the qualification zone for the final phase.
Whinnying to the top
The Juárez Bravos are looking to continue galloping so far in the tournament and stay at the top of the general table, as so far FC Juárez has managed to dazzle fans and strangers alike with an excellent performance through great collective soccer. At the moment, the team from the border is sub leader of the championship and for the six dates they have played, it looks like the Juárez team will have a great performance for the rest of the championship, therefore, Juárez will need to add three more units against the "cañoneros" and not let the "rebaño" slip away in the discussion to be first place.
The emotions of Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight to lift the title at the end of the campaign in the month of December. In addition, these dates prior to the FIFA dates will be important in order to reach the league break with a good rhythm and level, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, the Bravos of FC Juárez will face off against the Cañoneros of Mazatlán FC in what will be a duel between the two teams that best represented Liga MX in the Leagues Cup and have tried to dazzle so far in the tournament.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Mazatlán FC match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, in Juarez Cit, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
