Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's match.
What time is Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's match?
This is the start time of the game Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's of 1st September in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 1, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 1, 2023
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 1, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
September 1, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
September 1, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
September 1, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 1, 2023
|
21:00
|
Spain
|
September 2, 2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
September 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Izzi
|
Peru
|
September 1, 2023
|
21:00
Watch out for this Barcelona Femenil player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Alexia Putellas. The current Barcelona Femenil striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, her great right foot is a latent danger for all the goalkeepers so she will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Tigres Femenil player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Maricarmen Reyes. The current Tigres Femenil attacker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, her great right foot is a latent danger for all the goalkeepers, which is why she will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Barcelona Femenil lineup:
S. Paños; L. Bronze, I. Paredes, Mapi, F. Roldo; Aitana Bonmati, K. Walsh, Patri Guijarro; C. Graham, Mariona, Salma.
Latest Tigres Femenil lineup:
A. Santiago; J. Gutiérrez, G. Espinoza, C. Ferral, A. Rodríguez; A. Delgado, N. Antonio; L. Ovalle, B. Cruz; S. Mayor, M. Reyes.
Background:
Tigres Femenil and Barcelona Femenil have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face-to-face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking for a victory in their first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Estadio Universitario, popularly known as the "Volcano Stadium" due to its location in the city of San Nicolás de los Garza, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, is one of the most emblematic and crowded sports venues in the country. It is home to the Tigres Femenil UANL soccer team, one of the most successful and recognized clubs in Liga MX.
The stadium has a capacity of around 41,615 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
The European champions
On the other hand, the Barcelona Femenil team arrives to this match as the favorites to win, since they are not only the current champions of the Spanish League, but they also arrive to Mexico as the European champions after having been crowned in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Likewise, Barcelona Femenil is currently ranked as the best team in the world.
The power of the Amazons
The Amazons have stood out throughout the Liga MX Femenil as one of the most successful projects in Mexican women's football, as the Tigres Femenil team is currently the most winning team in the competition, with a clear advantage over the other teams. Likewise, the Amazons have always participated in the final stages of their tournaments, being the number one contenders to beat in the respective qualifiers, and Tigres Femenil has also stood out at international level, as they have held important friendly matches, such as with Bayer Munich Femenil.
Duel of Greatness
Welcome to an exciting day of international women's soccer! It's only a matter of time before the stadium is filled with sportsmanship to witness a unique confrontation between two elite teams: Tigres Femenil and Barcelona Femenil. In a friendly duel that transcends borders and cultures, these talented players are ready to showcase their skills on the field and delight us with a display of skill, passion and teamwork. With fans from both teams filling the stands in anticipation, this match promises to be a duel of greatness between two institutions that have proven themselves on the world stage.
Kick-off time
The Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's match will be played at Estadio Universitario, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Tigres Women's vs Barcelona Women's!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.