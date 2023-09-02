Sunderland vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sunderland vs Southampton Live Score Here
Speak up, Tony Mowbray!
"They started well and scored goals. We know they can keep possession for much of the game, but we've been working all week to implement the right things and make our game plan as effective as possible."
"We provided our own threats where I am sure they worked."
"But we have home crowd advantage. They play an important role in making us push the boundaries on many occasions. These are two great teams, and it's very important. That's why the cameras are coming to stream the game. É something we're looking forward to."
"Look, it flew by, didn’t it? I think overall we can say it was a successful year, but we want more now. Only wins football games."
"We need to keep growing and conquering. I look at this team and see the progression; As you begin to see the boys turn into men, the players in our academy develop, who in years to come will be the stars of the show."
"Time flies when you’ well, and suddenly one year becomes two, two becomes three, and so on."
"The fans believed in what we’re doing by the end of the year. now, and may this continue for a long time. They've been great to me since I arrived, and we'll continue to do everything we can to build a team they can be proud of."
Probable Sunderland!
How does Sunderland arrive?
Speak up, Harwood-Bellis!
" someone who can help us immediately, but also has enormous potential to continue to develop."
"Taylor’s attributes make him a perfect fit for our system and the way we want to play, and I have no doubt that he will be a great fit for us. It is a valuable addition."
"I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Their willingness to bring me to this point. here and when I spoke to the technician and Jason [Wilcox], I think it was shortly after that that I knew."
"I felt the coach’s affection and he explained to me exactly what he wants to do and the club’s ambitions that suit exactly where I am in my career and where I want to be from now on. I hope you can do it under the manager here."
"I want to win; obviously, I experienced this this summer, but my aspiration is to do this. I've become a better football player too, and I feel like I can do that along the way and learn different styles and different ways of playing football. I feel that the technician, the staff, and the team here can help me do that."
Southampton likely!
How does Southampton arrive?
CHAMPIONSHIP
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.
The second division of England began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham was champion and Sheffield United was runner-up. Liverpool, 19-time champions of the first division, were the second winners in the history of the league.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the biggest champions of the tournament. City, champions of the Champions League, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won it five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times. huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday rose from Division Three, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds dropped from Division One. Premier League, while four dispute the last place on an elimination basis with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.