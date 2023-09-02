Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Betis vs Rayo Vallecano in a LaLiga
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Betis vs Rayo Vallecano match in the LaLiga.
What time is Betis vs Rayo Vallecano match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Betis vs Rayo Vallecano of September 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Betis vs Rayo Vallecano in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Betis player
The Brazilian attacker, Willian Jose, 31 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 6 as a starter and 22 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Spanish league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 3 games and scored 2 goals.
Watch out for this Rayo player
The attacker of Spain, Alvaro Garcia 30 years old has had a good performance, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past played 34 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the league of Spain and 5 assists, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, in this tournament he has already played 3 games and scored 1 goal.
How are Betis coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Villarreal, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Athletic Club 4 - 2 Real Betis, Aug. 27, 2023, LALIGA
Real Betis 0 - 0 Atlético Madrid, Aug. 20, 2023, LALIGA
Villarreal 1 - 2 Real Betis, Aug. 13, 2023, LALIGA
Real Betis 0 - 1 Real Sociedad, Aug. 5, 2023, Friendlies
Sevilla FC 1 - 0 Real Betis, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendlies
How is Rayo coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Granada, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rayo Vallecano 0 - 7 Atlético Madrid, Aug. 28, 2023, LALIGA
Granada 0 - 2 Rayo Vallecano, Aug. 21, 2023, LALIGA
Almería 0 - 2 Rayo Vallecano, Aug. 11, 2023, LALIGA
Mallorca 3 - 0 Rayo Vallecano, June 4, 2023, LALIGA
Rayo Vallecano 2 - 1 Villarreal, May 28, 2023, LALIGA
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 15:00.