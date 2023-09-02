Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Saudi Pro League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr live for Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2023, as well as the latest information coming from the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr online and live from the Saudi Pro League 2023?
This is the start time of the Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on Azteca Deportes Network
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
Latest Al Nassr lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Nawaf Alaqidi, Aymeric Laporte, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ghislain Konan, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Otávio, Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.
Last Al Hazem lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Aymen Dahmen, Abdurahman Al-Dakheel, Bruno Viana, Farhan Al-Azmi, Radhi Al-Otaibi, Ben Traoré, Basil Yousef Al-Sayyali, Yousef Al Shammari, Vinicius, Tozé and Muhammed Badamosi.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a must see player!
The Al-Nassr forward arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results start to be generated. He managed to contribute 17 goals and 4 assists last season with the team. What Cristiano should focus on is having more regularity on the pitch and combining better with his new teammates like Sadio Mané and Otavio to create a fearsome offensive that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. At the moment he marches with 5 goals and 3 assists in 4 games.
How does Al Nassr arrive?
Al-Nassr comes after finishing the 2022-2023 season in second place in the Saudi Pro League and qualifying for the AFC Champions League, the team finished with 67 points in the league. Some interesting players in this squad are Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, David Ospina, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Mukhtar Ali. Al-Nassr has a great depth of squad and this has begun to give the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive and they have added in their last commitments against Al-Shabab and Al-Fateh. For this season, the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Saudi Pro League title and seek a place among the best in the AFC Champions League. Currently the team is in sixth place in the Saudi Pro League with 6 points, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses.
Vina, a must see player!
The Al-Hazem midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape with 2 goals, being the leader in Hazem's offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with the likes of Faiz Selemani and Yousef Al-Shammari to form a lethal striker.
How does Al Hazem get here?
The Al-Hazem team goes into their house to receive and face Al-Nassr and continue their path in the new season of the Saudi Pro League. They march in sixteenth place in the championship with a record of 0 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses to reach 2 points. Hazem will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of beginning to separate from its competitors in search of salvation and avoid relegation. Their latest results were a pair of draws against Al-Khaleej and Al-Feiha to remain undefeated in the competition. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Aymen Dahme, Abdurahman Al-Dakheel, Ben Traoré, Fainz Selemani and Yousef Al-Shammari, as well as the additions of players such as Vina and Tozé. The reigning Yelo League runners-up will try to keep up their good pace and remain in the top flight of the Saudi Pro League.
Where's the game?
The King Abdullah Sport City Stadium located in the city of Buraidah will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Saudi Pro League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 34,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1982.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr match, corresponding to Round 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2023. The match will take place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, at 2 o'clock.