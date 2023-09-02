Benfica vs Vitória de Guimarães: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4:30 pm: Benfica TV
Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:30 pm ET: Benfica TV, GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain 8:30 pm: Benfica TV
Mexico 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Estádio da Luz
Speak up, Paulo Turra!
We've given the group messages of hard work and intensity, being aware of our potential and the potential of our opponents. As part of the match strategy we've practiced throughout the week, I'm not giving up on our intensity and possession. We're creating that identity. When we don't have the ball, we know we'll have to be aggressive and direct to regain possession. We respect our opponents a lot, but we'll have to play according to that identity. That identity will have to become more and more pronounced.
That has no bearing. It's another game and, regardless of the opponent, we have a path to follow within our ideas. The three wins we've had in the league give us more energy and the certainty that we're on the right track. We respect all opponents, but we will never fear them.
Vitória SC has a very good squad and we're in line with the SAD management regarding the market. We are attentive. As a coach, I have to focus on what I have and the current squad gives me guarantees.
What I want is for Vitória SC to play like Vitória SC, with intensity, possession and verticality. Without the ball, we'll mark our opponents straight away. That's what interests me. As for the result, that will reflect our work during the game. We've worked hard throughout the week, with a lot of focus and in a surgical way, in order to put on a great match, all within our parameters in terms of behavior. Vitória SC have to play like Vitória SC, with a lot of intensity and identified with the atmosphere of the city."
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
I never announce the 11, I've given Trubin a few weeks to get used to everything, to gain confidence and to connect with his teammates, which in my opinion is very important. After the game with Boavista I decided to make a change in goal, in my opinion Samuel Soares is showing that he's ready to play for Benfica. He's been doing well. Now we have a situation in goal where there's a new energy. Trubin also has a lot of quality, he has the experience of playing in the Champions League and with only a few days between games. I always look for the right moment for the players to play. Not just the goalkeepers, but the other players who come in. Sometimes the links are very quick and they can put into practice in training what we want them to do in tactical terms on the pitch. Sometimes they need a bit more time. These transfers are always long term, we sign these players because we're convinced, so they sign four, five or six year contracts. The start is always special and depends on the type of player and the situation in the team. But he's a very good goalkeeper, we believe in him, now the situation in goal is 100% clear.
It's a Champions League group, very interesting in my opinion. All the teams are very good. Of course, we know Inter, we met them a few weeks ago in the quarter-finals [of the Champions League], where we lost, but the feeling remained that we had a better chance. It's going to be a very tough game. I know Salzburg very well too, from my days 10 years ago. I really like the club. They've shown very good consistency and development over the last 10 years. They always believe in their philosophy of developing young players, and they play very intensely. It's very difficult to play against them. Real Sociedad are a team that qualified for the Champions League in La Liga, which shows that they have a lot of quality, so it's always going to be a tough game. It's a very balanced group, we'll need six good days to qualify for the next round. An interesting and difficult group.
