Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Stay tuned for Manchester City vs Fulham live on Premier League match day 4 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Manchester City vs Fulham live on Matchday 4 of the Premier League in the 2023 season, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Players to watch
The players to watch for this match will be for Manchester City, the Norwegian Erling Haaland as he has 3 games played and 3 goals scored, while for Fulham the player to watch will be the Mexican Raul Jimenez, who scored his penalty in the shootout last game and has been the highlight with his new club in his new season, both players will look to continue with this good scoring streak and will be the highlight tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Fulham online live in Premier League 2023 match day 4
Manchester City vs Fulham will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester City vs Fulham will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Manchester City vs Fulham match day 4 of the Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester City vs Fulham match on 2 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET
Mexico: 08:00 AM hoursPanama: 08:00 AM hours
Paraguay: 09:00 AM hours
Peru: 09:00 AM hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET
Venezuela: 09:00 AM hours
Japan: 21:00 pm hoursSouth Korea 21:00 PM hours
India: 19:00 pm
Nigeria: 19:00 pm
South Africa: 19:00 pm
Australia: 21:00 pm hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Italy ET: 17:00 hours
France ET: 17:00 hours
Belgium ET: 17:00 hours
Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be the English referee Michael Oliver, who will have the task with his experience to bring this match to a good end and manage it in the best way, a match that promises to have many frictions with two teams that fight hard for the ball, this will be the referee who will be the referee in the matchday 4 of the Premier League.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team and their best players for this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and excitement.
Background
The record is clearly in Manchester City's favorite, as they have met on 15 occasions, with a record of 14 wins and one defeat, so tomorrow they will be favorites to take the three points and become the new overall leader of the competition and it is expected to be one of the best games of the day.
How are Fulham coming along?
Fulham on the other hand comes from surprising and eliminating Tottenham in penalty shootout with a score of 5-3, after tying to a goal in regular time, the Mexican Raul Jimenez was one of the penalty takers scoring in a great way in his turn, in the Premier League is in the 12th position with 4 points and a record of 3 games played, one match won, one drawn and one lost, in this way the two teams come to another round of the English League one of the best in the world.
How are Manchester City coming along?
Manchester City comes from defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, continues unbeaten and firm to be again overall leader of the Premier League, is in 2nd place with 9 points and a record of 3 games played and 3 wins, will seek tomorrow to be placed as general leaders with 12 points, thus Manchester City arrive at this round 4, strengthened and reinforced to continue fighting for the top with one of the best teams in Europe.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Manchester City vs Fulham, match day 4 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, kick-off at 08:00.