Swansea vs Bristol City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

Probable Bristol
Bristol's probable team for the match is: O'Leary, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner, Naismith and Pring; Williams, James and Knight; Sykes, Wells and Bell.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable team for the match is: Rushworth, Wood, Cabango and Darling; Ashby, Fulton, Grimes, Patino and Key; Yates and Cullen.
Injurie
Swansea will have no absentees for the match, while Weimann remains out for Bristol.
Transfer Window
For this season Swansea have brought in Tymon, Broome, Tjow, Patino, Ashby, Kukharevych, Rushworth, Cooper, Yates, Ogbeta, Key and Ginnelly, while Benda, Cotterill, Piroe, Webb, Ntcham, Thomas, Obafemi, Latibeaudiere, Whittaker, Joseph, Manning and Sorinola have left. On the Bristol side, the arrivals were Hickman, Bajic, Knight, Roberts, McCrorie and Dickie, while the departures were Edwards, Thomas, Kalas, Massengo, Scott, Klose, Moore, Kadji, Low, Wilson and DaSilva.
Championship
Swansea are in 20th place with two points so far, one point above Rotherham, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield, and one below QPR. Bristol, on the other hand, are in 14th place with five points, level with Leeds and Coventry, one point below Millwall and Stoke City, and one point above Watford, Plymouth, Cardiff and Sunderland.
Last matches: Bristol
Bristol also come into the match with a draw and two defeats. On Saturday (19), they lost 2-0 at home to Birmingham, with goals from Miyoshi and Jutkiewicz. On Friday (25), the draw was 1-1 with Hull City, with Tufan opening the scoring for Hull and Wells equalizing. And on Tuesday (29), also at home, the defeat was 1-0 to Norwich, with Placheta, in the English League Cup.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea come into this match on the back of a draw and two defeats in their last games. On Saturday (19), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Coventry, with Godden opening the scoring for Coventry and Yates equalizing. On Saturday (26), away to Preston, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Hughes and Holmes, while Ashby scored for Swansea. And on Tuesday (29), in the League Cup, the defeat was 3-2 at home to Bournemouth, with goals from Brooks, Traoré and Christie, while Grimes and Paterson scored for Swansea.
