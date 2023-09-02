Sheffield United vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Sheffield United vs Everton in Premier League?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Everton
Arnaut Danjuma. 26-year-old Dutch striker who has been loaned this season to Everton from Villarreal. In the second half of the 2022/23 season he played for Tottenham where he scored two goals in the 12 games he played.
Watch out for this player at Sheffield United
William Osula, a 20-year-old Danish striker who has started all of Sheffield Wednesday's games in extra time. He played 28 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln. Last season he played on loan from Derby County where he played 21 games and managed to score five goals.
How are Everton coming along?
They have also lost all three Premier League matches after losing to Wolves and Fulham. They were also beaten by West Ham. They won their first official match in midweek in the Carabao Cup after eliminating Doncaster 1-2 in a match where they had to come back with two goals in the last 20 minutes. Right now they are bottom of the English league with zero goals scored.
How are Sheffield United coming along?
Bad start for Sheffield Sheffield, who have lost all the official matches they have played in this academic year 2023/24. Moreover, this week they have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after losing in the penalty shootout against Lincoln. They are currently 17th in the Premier League standings and have yet to open their account.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Everton, who have won 52 times, while Sheffield United have won 46 times. 30 duels between these two teams have ended in a draw. It has been two years since these two teams last met, in May 2021, when Sheffield United won by the narrowest of margins after Jebbinson's goal;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Bramall Lane, a stadium that was inaugurated on April 30, 1855. It has a capacity of 32050 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield United and Everton meet in the Premier League match of the fourth round.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sheffield United vs Everton in the Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.