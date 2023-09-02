Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Nottngham Forest player
Taiwo Awoniyi, striker. One of the best talents of the current Nottingham squad, with 26 years old, the Nigerian is taking the role of the striker of the team in the best way, in this beginning of the season in three games he accumulates three goals in Premier League, although the position in the table is not the best, if someone continues to make a difference is this player, things can go very well for Nottingham if they manage to give him the opportunities in the area.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Raheem Sterling, striker. One of the most skilled players in the Premier League, his time at Manchester City did not end well and it was Chelsea who knew the potential of the player, his speed and dribbling make him lethal in the area and now he has two goals in the first three games, against Nottingham he could increase his scoring rate and climb positions with his team.
#CheLut 📸's! pic.twitter.com/DJ868AtDzN— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2023
Chelsea's latest lineup
Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Gallagher, Caicedo, Chilwell, Sterling, Fernandez, Jackson.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
Turner, McKenna, Worrall, Boly, Aina, Danilo, Yates, Aurier, Gibbs White, Johnson, Awoniyi.
Background
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham
Arbitration quartet
Central: Tim Robinson. Assistants: Richard West, Derek Eaton. Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor.
Nottingham in a difficult duel
Nottingham Forest has not had the best return to the Premier League, the team made a great effort last season to stay in the top flight, but certainly suffered to the point of being fighting relegation, now the team in a new season will seek to give a better version to avoid returning to the Championship, their city rival Leicester City, suffered relegation last season and certainly Nottingham does not want to follow that course, Nottingham will arrive to the duel against Chelsea with a painful defeat in Carabao Coup, this defeat was against Burnley with a goal in the ninetieth minute, with the market already closed, the team will stay like this for at least four months while the winter market opens, but the team must improve in order not to resort to new players, as Nottingham changed the squad when they achieved promotion.
Chelsea needs to make the investment pay off
Chelsea after the great controversy generated with the then owner of the club, with a new owner, tried to be a protagonist of the Premier League, however the great investment has served very little, so far, one of the teams that has changed almost the entire roster, to the misfortune of the Blues, the results have not accompanied him, last season were well below the usual, Now the team has everything to give a better season, but in the first few rounds the change has not been seen because after three rounds they have four points, the team comes from beating Luton 3-0 in Premier League and in the middle of the week they played against AFC Wimbledon, where they had to come back to continue in the Carabao Cup.
Teams formed and the best begins
The Premier League continues in its fourth day and with the transfer market already closed, the best of the Premier League is yet to come, on this day Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest, a duel where they arrive with only one point of distance in the table, two very different teams, will seek the three points to climb positions in the table.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 10:00 AM ET.