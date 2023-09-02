Brighton vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Brighton vs Newcastle live stream.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live online
Brighton vs Newcastle can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.
What time is Brighton vs Newcastle matchday 4 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
United States: 12:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 8:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 00:30 a.m.
Australia: 00:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours
Newcastle Statement
"Certainly, from our point of view, there's already a steely determination to attack it and show the best of ourselves. I'm really looking forward to it."
"I think it's a great thing for our supporters because the trips we'll have in Europe are not long distances, which I think is very important for them, so hopefully we can travel as a club for sure."
"Everyone will enjoy those experiences. We're going to visit fantastic places, great stadiums, and play against very good teams. There are nothing but positive thoughts towards it and you can't help but be excited about the challenge ahead."