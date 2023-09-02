Brighton vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Brighton

12:30 AM28 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Brighton vs Newcastle live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Newcastle live, as well as the latest information from the American Express Community Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:25 AM33 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live online

The match will be broadcasted on CBS Sport channel.

Brighton vs Newcastle can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:20 AM38 minutes ago

What time is Brighton vs Newcastle matchday 4 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Brighton vs Newcastle match on September 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 8:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 00:30 a.m.

Australia: 00:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours

12:15 AM43 minutes ago

Newcastle Statement

Eddie Howe spoke ahead of the game: "It's a real challenge for us, no doubt about it. We're playing against elite teams, but we're in the Champions League and in that competition you're always going to be up against top teams."

"Certainly, from our point of view, there's already a steely determination to attack it and show the best of ourselves. I'm really looking forward to it."

"I think it's a great thing for our supporters because the trips we'll have in Europe are not long distances, which I think is very important for them, so hopefully we can travel as a club for sure."

"Everyone will enjoy those experiences. We're going to visit fantastic places, great stadiums, and play against very good teams. There are nothing but positive thoughts towards it and you can't help but be excited about the challenge ahead."

12:10 AMan hour ago

Latest Newcastle lineup

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Brighton's final lineup

Verbruggen; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñan; Groß, Gilmour; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck.  
12:00 AMan hour ago

How are Newcastle coming along?

Newcastle did not have a good match on the third matchday, the team lost two goals to one in a rather lively match against Liverpool.

11:55 PMan hour ago

How does Brighton arrive?

Brighton comes to this match after losing to West Ham three goals to one, the locals will go all out to get a new victory after this defeat.
11:50 PMan hour ago

The Brighton vs Newcastle match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Brighton vs Newcastle match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium, located in Brighton, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Brighton vs Newcastle live stream, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the American Express Community Stadium, at 10:30 am.
