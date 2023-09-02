Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League 2023 Match
11:04 PM23 minutes ago

Follow here Burnley vs Tottenham live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Burnley vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information coming out of Turf Moor. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
10:59 PM28 minutes ago

Player to watch from Tottenham: James Maddison

The English attacking midfielder comes from a spectacular start in the Premier League, since in the first matchday against Brentford with a new team, he started with two assists and in the last matchday against Bournemouth he scored a goal.

Obviously he is a player who is already proven in the Premier League with recently relegated Leicester City, but even though they have been relegated, he saved them from relegation in worse conditions, as he scored 10 goals and 9 assists in 30 games. Will Maddison appear tomorrow against Burnley?

10:54 PM33 minutes ago

Player to watch from Burnley: Zeki Amdouni

The 22-year-old Swiss striker started ineffectively in the Premier League but gave Burnley the winner in the second round of the EFL Carabao Cup, and it came at the last minute.

Also, although he is a player who has no experience in the Premier League, since he recently arrived at Turf Moor, he has just had a very good season with Basel 1893, since last season in 32 games played, he scored 12 goals and 4 assists and also scored in both semifinals of the UEFA Conference League against Fiorentina, but they were defeated 4-3 on aggregate. Will the Swiss killer appear tomorrow?

10:49 PM38 minutes ago

When and where to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live and online?

The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC and Peacock, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
10:44 PM43 minutes ago

Times for the match

These are the times for the match 

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia:10:00 am
Brasil: 11:00 am

Chile:9:00 am

Colombia:8:00 am
Ecuador:8:00 am

USA. (ET): 10:00 am

Spain: 3:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Peru: 8:00 am

Uruguay:10:00 am

Venezuela: 9:00 am

10:39 PMan hour ago

Last XI from Tottenham

Fraser Foster; Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royale; Pierre Emile Hojbjerg; Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso, Oliver Skipp, Manor Salomon; Richarlison
10:34 PMan hour ago

Last XI from Burnley

Arijanet Muric; Charlie Taylor Dara O'Shea, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho; Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jay Rodriguez, Johan Gudmundsson
10:29 PMan hour ago

Tottenham come from a loss

Tottenham had a great start to the Premier League, since they have 7 points out of 9 possible and they have scored 6 goals and have conceded only 2. The first matchday was a draw against Brentford, the goals came from; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero. The second matchday was a 2-0 win against Manchester United and the goalscorers where Pape Matar Sarr, and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez. The third matchday was a win against Bournemouth 0-2 and the goals where from Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison. 

 

But Tottenham come from a loss, since they lost in round two of the Carabao Cup in penalties against Fulham. In regular time, the result was 1-1, and the goalscorers where  Richarlison and an own goal from Micky van de Ven, in penalties they lost 5-3. Can Tottenham recover from their latest loss?

10:24 PMan hour ago

Burnley come from a win.

Burnley had a shocking Premier League start, since they have 0 points out of 6 possible (their second match was postponed, it was going to be against Luton.) In the first match they got destroyed against Manchester City 0-3 with two goals from Haaland, and one from Rodri. The second match was postponed. The third match was a loss against Aston Villa, the goalscorers where; Lyle Foster, Moussa Diaby and a brace from Matty Cash. 

 

But Burnley come from a win, because they won in the second round of the EFL Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest, and it was all thanks to a last minute goal from Zeki Amdouni. Can Burnley get their first points tomorrow against Tottenham

10:19 PMan hour ago

Where will the match be?

Turf Moor, located in Lancashire, England, will host this duel between a Burnley team that started in a very inefficient way in this Premier League, and a Tottenham team that started in a spectacular way. This stadium has a capacity for 22,000 fans.

 

This is one of the oldest stadiums in England, since it was opened in 1883, there are only two stadiums that are older: Deepdale and  Bramall Lane (Deepdale being the stadium of Portsmouth, and Bramall Lane being Sheffield United's stadium)

 

The first match was played in 1883. It was a match between Burnley and Rawtenstall, which was a club that dissolved in 1898. 

 

10:14 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Burnley vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Burnley vs Tottenham corresponding to matchday 4 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place in Turf Moor. It will start at 10:00 am


 

