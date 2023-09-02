Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Tottenham: James Maddison
Obviously he is a player who is already proven in the Premier League with recently relegated Leicester City, but even though they have been relegated, he saved them from relegation in worse conditions, as he scored 10 goals and 9 assists in 30 games. Will Maddison appear tomorrow against Burnley?
Player to watch from Burnley: Zeki Amdouni
Also, although he is a player who has no experience in the Premier League, since he recently arrived at Turf Moor, he has just had a very good season with Basel 1893, since last season in 32 games played, he scored 12 goals and 4 assists and also scored in both semifinals of the UEFA Conference League against Fiorentina, but they were defeated 4-3 on aggregate. Will the Swiss killer appear tomorrow?
When and where to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live and online?
Times for the match
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia:10:00 am
Brasil: 11:00 am
Chile:9:00 am
Colombia:8:00 am
Ecuador:8:00 am
USA. (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 3:00 pm
Mexico: 8:00 am
Paraguay: 10:00 am
Peru: 8:00 am
Uruguay:10:00 am
Venezuela: 9:00 am
Last XI from Tottenham
Last XI from Burnley
Tottenham come from a loss
But Tottenham come from a loss, since they lost in round two of the Carabao Cup in penalties against Fulham. In regular time, the result was 1-1, and the goalscorers where Richarlison and an own goal from Micky van de Ven, in penalties they lost 5-3. Can Tottenham recover from their latest loss?
Burnley come from a win.
But Burnley come from a win, because they won in the second round of the EFL Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest, and it was all thanks to a last minute goal from Zeki Amdouni. Can Burnley get their first points tomorrow against Tottenham?
Where will the match be?
This is one of the oldest stadiums in England, since it was opened in 1883, there are only two stadiums that are older: Deepdale and Bramall Lane (Deepdale being the stadium of Portsmouth, and Bramall Lane being Sheffield United's stadium)
The first match was played in 1883. It was a match between Burnley and Rawtenstall, which was a club that dissolved in 1898.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Burnley vs Tottenham Live Updates!