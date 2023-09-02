Birmingham City vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Birmingham City vs Millwall on TV in real time?
When is the Birmingham City vs Millwall match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Millwall related
Birmingham related
Hunch
However, Millwall also have a competitive team and could spring a surprise. That said, my guess is that it will be a tight game, with both teams looking to score.
Retrospect:
Birmingham City go into this match with an average of 3 points per game, while Millwall have an average of 1.5 points per game.
Millwall:
Millwall also won last weekend, beating Stoke City, but had a clear midweek situation after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier this month, while the Blues were knocked out of the competition by Cardiff City in the second round on Tuesday night.
Birmingham City
George Honeyman will sit out the meeting but is hoping to return following the international break, whilst the fitness of Casper De Norre will be assessed before kick-off. Deadline day signins Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell will be available for selection providing that they have received the necessary EFL/FA clearance in time.
Those names aside, Gary Rowett has a full squad to choose from, with the likes of Wes Harding, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Romain Esse, Duncan Watmore and Aidomo Emakhu waiting in the wings should the manager wish to make changes.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Lions are back in action after last weekend's 1-0 win over Stoke City and are looking for their second away win of the season at St Andrew's. George Honeyman will sit out the meeting but hopes to return after the international break, while Casper De Norre's fitness will be assessed before kick-off.
John Eustace's side complete a run of three home games in just eight days as they welcome the Lions to St. Andrew's looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league season. Birmingham City's last game in the second tier saw them defeat Plymouth Argyle in B9 thanks to Jay Stansfield's 95th minute winner, adding to a trio of consecutive victories following successes over Leeds United and Bristol City.
The ball rolls for Birmingham City v Millwall at 07:30 am ET at the St. Andrews Stadium in Birmingham City, England.
Championship matchday five
Date: September 2, 2023
Time: 08:30
Venue: St. Andrews Stadium, Birmingham City, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil