Birmingham City vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:06 PM21 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Birmingham City vs Millwall on TV in real time?

Birmingham City - Millwall

Championship matchday five

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 08:30

Venue: St. Andrews Stadium, Birmingham City, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

11:01 PM26 minutes ago

When is the Birmingham City vs Millwall match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Birmingham City and Millwall will kick off at 07:30 am ET at the St. Andrews Stadium in Birmingham City, England, in the fifth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
10:56 PM31 minutes ago

Millwall related

Trueman, Bialkowski, Sarkic, Cooper, Bryan, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Adom-Malaki, Norton-Cuffy, Harding, De Norre, Esse, Flemming, Leonard, Mitchell, Honeyman, Saville, Campbell, Longman, Nisbet, Watmore, Emakhu, Bradshaw
10:51 PM36 minutes ago

Birmingham related

N. Etheridge, Mayo, Ruddy, Sanderson, Laird, Drameh, Aiwu, Oakley, Emmanuel, Long, Buchanan, Roberts, James, Donovan, Chang, Miyoshi, Gardner, Bacuna, Bielik, Dembelé, Hall, Sunjic, Khela, Jutkiewicz, Cosgrove, Hogan, Burke, Roberts, Stansfield, Anderson.
10:46 PM41 minutes ago

Hunch

Based on the teams' pre-match analysis, we can expect an even match, with chances for both sides. Birmingham City have a better overall record this season, especially at home, which could give them a slight advantage.

However, Millwall also have a competitive team and could spring a surprise. That said, my guess is that it will be a tight game, with both teams looking to score.

10:41 PMan hour ago

Retrospect:

In the last five meetings between the teams, Birmingham City have won twice, Millwall have won once and there have been two draws. It's important to note that in the most recent encounter, Birmingham City won 1-0.

Birmingham City go into this match with an average of 3 points per game, while Millwall have an average of 1.5 points per game.

10:36 PMan hour ago

Millwall:

Birmingham City's last game in the second tier saw them beat Plymouth Argyle in B9 thanks to Jay Stansfield's 95th minute winner, adding to a trio of consecutive victories following successes over Leeds United and Bristol City.

Millwall also won last weekend, beating Stoke City, but had a clear midweek situation after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier this month, while the Blues were knocked out of the competition by Cardiff City in the second round on Tuesday night.

10:31 PMan hour ago

Birmingham City

Birmingham City average 3 points per game and their overall performance this season has been consistent. At home, they have won every game they have played.

George Honeyman will sit out the meeting but is hoping to return following the international break, whilst the fitness of Casper De Norre will be assessed before kick-off. Deadline day signins Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell will be available for selection providing that they have received the necessary EFL/FA clearance in time.

Those names aside, Gary Rowett has a full squad to choose from, with the likes of Wes Harding, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Romain Esse, Duncan Watmore and Aidomo Emakhu waiting in the wings should the manager wish to make changes.

Foto: Birmingham
Foto: Birmingham

 

10:26 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Birmingham City and Millwall is valid for the fifth round of the Championship.

The Lions are back in action after last weekend's 1-0 win over Stoke City and are looking for their second away win of the season at St Andrew's. George Honeyman will sit out the meeting but hopes to return after the international break, while Casper De Norre's fitness will be assessed before kick-off. 

John Eustace's side complete a run of three home games in just eight days as they welcome the Lions to St. Andrew's looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league season. Birmingham City's last game in the second tier saw them defeat Plymouth Argyle in B9 thanks to Jay Stansfield's 95th minute winner, adding to a trio of consecutive victories following successes over Leeds United and Bristol City.

The ball rolls for Birmingham City v Millwall at 07:30 am ET at the St. Andrews Stadium in Birmingham City, England.

10:21 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Birmingham City vs Millwall live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Birmingham City on one side. On the other is Millwall. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo