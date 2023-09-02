Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match for the Bundesliga.
What time is the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich of September 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Bayern Munich
These were the players who started the last game:
Sven Ulreich, Kim Min-Jae, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sané.
Last lineup of Borussia Monchengladbach
These were the players who started the last game:
Jonas Omlin, Kou Itakura, Maximilian Wöber, Marvin Friedrich, Joe Scally, Franck Honorat, Florian Neuhaus, Julian Weigl, Alassane Pléa, Nathan N'Goumou and Tomas Cvancara.
Bayern Munich Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Bayern Munich's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Borussia Monchengladbach. The English player Harry Kane (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Alphonso Davies (#19) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (#26) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Bayern Munich in the tournament
Bayern Munich had a good start in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season, they are in the second position of the general table after 2 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses, together with 6 points. Bayern Munich seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Bayern Munich's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 27, it resulted in a 3-1 win against FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Borussia Monchengladbach players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Borussia Monchengladbach's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Bayern Munich. Czech player Tomas Cvancara (#31) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Julian Weigl (#8) is another all-important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Bundesliga. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Omlin (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Borussia Monchengladbach in the tournament
The Monchengladbach soccer team started the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season (Germany's first soccer division) badly, they are in the twelfth position of the general table with 0 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost getting 1 point. His goal this season is to be among the first 6 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on August 26, ending in a 3-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Park and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Borussia Park is located in the city of Monchengladbach, Germany. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,010 spectators and is the home of Borussia Mönchengladbach of the Bundesliga. It was inaugurated on July 30, 2004 and cost 85 million euros to build.