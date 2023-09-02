Napoli vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Napoli vs Lazio Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Lazio Serie A match.
What time is the Napoli vs Lazio match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Lazio of September 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Lazio's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Ivan Provedel, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Daichi Kamada, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson.
Napoli's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Lazio players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Lazio's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Napoli. The Italian player Ciro Immobile (#17) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Luis Alberto (#10) is another very important on-court play distributor, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Provedel (#94) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Lazio in the tournament
Lazio had a bad start in the 2022-2023 season of Serie A, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table after 0 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost together with 0 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Lazio's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 27, it resulted in a 1-0 loss against Genoa at the Olímpico and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Napoli's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Lazio. Nigerian player Victor Osimhen (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77) is another very important on-pitch distributor who is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important part of the team. . Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Alex Meret (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) well, they are in the second position of the general table with 2 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost, getting 6 points. Napoli seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be champions again. Their last match was on August 27, 2023, it ended in a 2-0 victory against Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli in Serie A and underwent a remodeling in 1990.