Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs America Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
3:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 2 September 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
Players who have worn both jerseys
In the current squad we have Jonathan Rodríguez on the Club América side, who was one of the most loved players by the sky-blue fans, for giving them the ninth with his goal. But now he wears the blue and cream colors that he already knows what to score for both teams.
We also have Néstor Vidrio, a celestial homegrown player who was at La Noria until the Clausura 2013. Another defender but now on the blue side, Carlos Vargas who was in the Coapa youth academy, but now wears the colors of the machine.
Transfer market
On the side of Club América, Diego Valdés has been renewed until 2026. The ten Americanist was linked to a possible exit this summer of transfers to European football.
players to watch
statements
“We are working to be able to counteract their work, we know the quality of the players we have, beyond thinking about the rival, thinking about our game, having a great game, playing it face to face, Cruz Azul is not afraid, We know what this game means, we are risking our lives, we are going to give everything”.
Israel Reyes did not go ahead to say if America is the favorite in this young classic.
"I couldn't tell you if he is a favorite or not, we have the same field, we are with our people, we hope to fill it with yellow, give the people that satisfaction."
How does America arrive?
In addition, Kevin Álvarez will not be there due to expulsion and the ownership of Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martín is in doubt.