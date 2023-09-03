Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

11:10 AM28 minutes ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs America Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Azteca, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:05 AM33 minutes ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 2 September 2023

USA Time: 11:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:00 AM38 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs America: of Saturday 2 Sepetember, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 2 September 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 2 September 2023

23:10 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 2 September 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 2 September 2023

21:10 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 2 September 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 2 September 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 2 September 2023

3:10 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 2 September 2023

23:10 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday 2 September 2023

23:10 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday 2 September 2023

21:10 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 2 September 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 2 September 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 2 September 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 2 September 2023

23:10 hours

no transmission.
10:55 AM43 minutes ago

Players who have worn both jerseys

Over time we have seen many players who have worn both jerseys, idols on one team and not so much on the other. The case of Carlos Hermosillo, Luis el Matador Hernández, Chaco Giménez, Adrián Alderete, Maza Rodríguez and Matías Vuoso.


In the current squad we have Jonathan Rodríguez on the Club América side, who was one of the most loved players by the sky-blue fans, for giving them the ninth with his goal. But now he wears the blue and cream colors that he already knows what to score for both teams.

We also have Néstor Vidrio, a celestial homegrown player who was at La Noria until the Clausura 2013. Another defender but now on the blue side, Carlos Vargas who was in the Coapa youth academy, but now wears the colors of the machine.

10:50 AMan hour ago

Transfer market

The market keeps moving for the machine, where Ángel Sepúlveda left the Gallos Blancos to reach La Noria, with 4 games and 3 goals with Querétaro. Where he will occupy the number 9.

On the side of Club América, Diego Valdés has been renewed until 2026. The ten Americanist was linked to a possible exit this summer of transfers to European football.

Photo: América
10:45 AMan hour ago

players to watch

Diber Cambindo is an element to watch for the machine, which has taken a good level with 5 games and has scored 2 goals in 378 minutes, his first young classic. On the side of America is the Colombian Julián Quiñones, with 4 games he has scored 3 goals in his new stage as the new American player.
Photo: América
10:40 AMan hour ago

statements

Willer Ditta spoke to the media prior to the classic, where he made it clear that the machine is ready to take on this challenge without fear.


“We are working to be able to counteract their work, we know the quality of the players we have, beyond thinking about the rival, thinking about our game, having a great game, playing it face to face, Cruz Azul is not afraid, We know what this game means, we are risking our lives, we are going to give everything”.


Israel Reyes did not go ahead to say if America is the favorite in this young classic.
"I couldn't tell you if he is a favorite or not, we have the same field, we are with our people, we hope to fill it with yellow, give the people that satisfaction."

10:35 AMan hour ago

How does America arrive?

The eagles come from drawing against the Lion, being an America very different from what we are normally used to, Jardine's stage has not been a success, being a regular balance. His last win was against Necaxa 3-2. They are located in position 8 with 8 points.
In addition, Kevin Álvarez will not be there due to expulsion and the ownership of Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martín is in doubt.
Photo: América
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

The machine won again in the league, a miracle after failing to win, they defeated Rayados 1-2. The celestial ones still do not know what it is to win at the Azteca, in the last game they tied against Santos Laguna. Being in position 16 with 4 points.
Photo: Cruz Azul
10:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
