Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup Match

Stay tuned for the Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio José Amalfitani. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate live?
The match between Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate can be watched live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - River Plate
Pablo Cesar Solari is the key man in Demichelis' team. He participated in 23 matches in the 2023 season with a total of 1,286 accumulated minutes of play. In 13 of them he has been a starter.
Solari in the previous game scored a brace against Barracas Central.
Key Player- Velez Sarsfield
Leo Burian, the Velez goalkeeper is the key player for Gallego Mendez's team. He has completed 21 games this year, and has the difficult mission of putting a padlock on his goal.
Referee team
Velez vs. River Plate
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Lucas Germanotta
Probable Lineups
Velez Sarsfield: Leo Burián; Leonardo Jara, Lautaro Giannetti, Valentín Gómez, Elías Gómez, Aquino, Juan Ignacio Méndez, Yeison Gordillo, Francisco Pizzini; Braian Romero and Castro. DT: Sebastían Mendéz.
River: Franco Armani; Santiago Simón, Emanuel Mammana, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Agustín Palavecino; Nicolás De La Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Borja. DT: Martín Demichelis.
River to ratify its improvement in the Cup
A renewed River defeated Barracas Central the previous day, with a turbulent second half for Demichelis' team. With nothing left to fight for, El Millo wants to close the year by lifting its second trophy under its new coach.
Velez in its hard-fought fight against relegation
The Velez team has a lot of work to do in this Cup. The team from Liniers is committed to the relegation issue and is looking for three points at home against River Plate, to move further away in the fight against relegation.
The Professional League Cup plays its third matchday
The Professional League Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield, which hosts Club Atletico River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Jose Amalfitani stadium is located in Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in April 1951 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 49540 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate, corresponding to the 3rd round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio José Amalfitani, at 8:30 pm.