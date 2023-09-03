Tigres vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Queretaro player
Camilo Sanvezzo, forward. A historic player for Club Queretaro, he made his appearance in 2014 and was with the team until 2019 in his first stage, his talent took him to different teams, but he could not find the regularity he had with the roosters, now in his second stage, the team needs his best version to achieve the objectives.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Andre-Pierre Gignac, forward. One of the best foreigners who have played in Liga MX, since his arrival he demonstrated his talent to score goals, from his arrival in 2015 the team was not the same and began to win titles consecutively, with 37 years old the Frenchman continues to demonstrate his weight and for this season he has already managed to score 2 goals and assisted on 1 occasion.
📈👤 No dejó de generar peligro en ofensiva y puso la 🅰️ asistencia para el gol del triunfo, @10APG es nuestro 𝗝𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼 @oxxogas de la jornada. pic.twitter.com/tm1jffuyvQ— Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 31, 2023
Last alignment Queretaro
Tapia, Mendoza, Gularte, Manzanares, Sandoval, Lertora, Garcia, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Gomez and Ayon.
Last alignment Tigres
Guzman, Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo, Gorriaran, Carioca, Quiñones, Cordova, Herrera, Gignac.
Background
Arbitration quartet
Central: Ismael Lopez. Assistants: Michel Espinoza and Enedina Caudillo. Fourth Official: Luis Garcia.
Queretaro indebted to its fans
Gallos Blancos de Queretaro is an institution that has been talked about worldwide, this after being able to hire Ronaldinho, one of the most talented players in soccer, his arrival had such an impact that Queretaro reached a final, which they could not close in the best way, after that bombshell, the team was lost on the map and it was not until a brawl between fans of Queretaro and Atlas, put the Liga MX in the eye of the whole world, the team was punished and now its main challenge is to play in the playoffs, the team has 7 points from 5 games played, a good number considering that a year ago they had a tournament with 9 points, the roosters are coming from a painful 2-1 defeat against Atlas, when they visit Tigres, they are likely to be one of the most complicated opponents in Liga MX and will have to give their best effort to come away with points.
Tigres stalks the top positions
The current champion of the MX League had a relaxed start to the tournament, dropping points in the first two matchdays, but after the tournament break, Tigres returned more motivated and has won three consecutive victories; each matchday the team looks in better shape and it is not surprising, since being one of the best teams on the continent, the demand is always at its highest, close to the halfway point of the regular tournament, In Mexican soccer, surprises tend to happen very often, so doing less to a rival can always be expensive, that is why the feline team must be focused and continue to perform in the best way, their last match against Santos they were able to display their soccer in a great way and now against Queretaro it should be no different.
Half of the tournament is approaching
The Liga MX is reaching matchday seven, nearly half of the tournament is gone and it is time for the title candidates to start behaving as such, on this occasion Tigres and Queretaro face each other in an important match for the aspirations of both, the current champion Tigres needs to get into the top positions, while Queretaro is looking to return to the playoffs after a long absence.