Santos vs Pumas UNAM LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Follow here Santos vs Pumas UNAM Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Pumas UNAM match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Santos vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Pumas UNAM of September 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Julio González, Arturo Ortiz, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo, Gustavo Del Prete, José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, Juan Dinenno, César Huerta and Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup of Santos
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gibrán Lajud, Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Ismael Govea, Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino, Alan Cervantes, Harold Preciado, Duván Vergara and Emerson Rodríguez.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Santos. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is the Argentinian player Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he is another game distributor on the field that is of the utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (#1), the Mexican goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
Pumas UNAM had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 1 lost, together with 9 points. Pumas UNAM seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. The objective of Pumas UNAM for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 27, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for Santos
The next three players are considered key to Santos' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The Colombian player Harold Preciado (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next one is the player Duván Vergara (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper, Gibrán Lajud (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Santos in the tournament
The Torreón soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in the ninth position of the general table with 2 games won, 2 tied and 2 lost, getting 8 points. His goal this season is to finish in the top 6 places to get a ticket to the tournament postseason. Their last game was on August 30, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 loss against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Corona Stadium is located in the city of Torreón, Coahuila. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Santos Laguna. It was inaugurated on November 11, 2009 and is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Mexico.