Porto vs Arouca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga
Photo: Disclosure/Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AM21 minutes ago

Watch Porto vs Arouca Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Porto vs Arouca match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:55 AM26 minutes ago

Speak up, Vitor Bruno!

“ We expected the game to be of a high degree of difficulty, given what happened last year against a coach who puts the team together well. Today he chose to use one more unit in the midfield, to try to control that area. Our team was very smart in identifying the spaces, we had a lot of offensive volume in the first half and, if the field had 85/90 meters, we would have been winning three or four zeros. The last pass was missing and we were colder and more calculating in deciding. The result seemed to me clearly unfair for what had happened. Afterwards, the second part opens with the only shot framed by the Rio Ave's goal, which results in a goal, and from there onwards. the team began to understand the strategic intentions with the substitutions we made, they understand what we want because during the week, at Olival, we anticipate scenarios and work on them as hard as possible. ;least detail. Who entered, added and this one is also added. a secret of our team. Knowing how to deal with adversity also allows us to generate success. It happened in Moreira, with Farense, but we won and well. It fits perfectly for what we did over the 90 minutes. It doesn’t mean that the victory couldn’t be bigger, but that it was fully deserved, no one can question it.”
12:50 AM31 minutes ago

Open quotes!

“It was a successful game on our part, they had a goal opportunity, which they managed to transform, but we had several in the first half, especially. It was difficult, but in stoppage time we turned the score around. The key was to be persistent in trying to get the goals despite things not going well. We had confidence in ourselves and that was the most important thing", said Iván Marcano.

“A tricky win today.   a complicated field. In the first half, we were on top, we could have scored, but it didn't happen. I always come in with the utmost desire to help the team, I try to help my teammates in the best way I can with goals, assists and plays. Fortunately, in this game and in the other, we managed to win. I feel more and more confident, it's true. It's my second year with the A team, I'm getting better and better at embracing who I am and showing it on the pitch. É That's why I help my teammates and they help me, to benefit the team. I am not the coach. When the mister gives me opportunities, I try to do my best and do what he tells me to do. If I start from the beginning, from the bench or go to the bench, it doesn't matter. I want to keep my head down working. It's part of the game. He [Costinha] told me ‘I didn’t touch it, it was nothing’, but he touched it to fall and we got the penalty, which was important in the turnaround", evaluated Gonçalo Borges.

12:45 AM36 minutes ago

Port likely!

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Ivan Marcano, Sanusi; Nicolás González, Eustáquio, Galeno, Pepê; Toni Martínez, Taremi.
12:40 AM41 minutes ago

How do you get to Porto?

 Porto conquered three victories in the three duels it played so far. the moment in the competition. The team is in second place with nine points.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Probably Arouca!

Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Galovic, Rafael Fernandes; Jason, Sylla, Simão, Pedro Santos, Quaraesma; Cristo González, Mujica.
12:30 AMan hour ago

How does Arouca arrive?

Arouca arrives for the game with five points in the three games played in the current Primeira Liga. The team won one and drew two games.
12:25 AMan hour ago

PORTO

Photo: Disclosure/Porto
Photo: Disclosure/Porto
12:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played atDragon's Stadium

The Porto vs Arouca game will be played at Dragon's Stadium, with a capacity of 50.033 people.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Porto vs Arouca live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo