Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Stay tuned for Liverpool vs Aston Villa live on Premier League match day 4 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Liverpool vs Aston Villa live on Match day 4 of the Premier League in the 2023 season, as well as the latest information from Anfield Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online live in Premier League match day 4 2023
Liverpool vs Aston Villa will not be broadcast on television.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of this match will be the English referee Simon Hooper, he will have the task with his experience to bring this match to a good port and manage it in the best way, a match that promises to have many frictions with two teams that fight hard for the ball, this will be the referee who will be the referee in the Premier League match day 4.
Players to watch
The players to follow for this match will be for Liverpool, the Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez as he has 3 games played and 2 goals scored, while for Aston Villa the player to follow will be the French Moussa Diaby, who has 2 goals scored and one assists, being one of the most outstanding players of his team and will look for a surprise tomorrow against Liverpool, They are undoubtedly two players who are both national and international stars in their countries.
What time is Liverpool vs Aston Villa match day 4 in the Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for Liverpool vs Aston Villa on 3 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00
Bolivia: 10:00
Brazil: 10:00
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 19:00
Nigeria: 19:00
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Italy ET: 17:00 hours
France ET: 17:00 hours
Belgium ET: 17:00 hours
Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team and their best players for this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and excitement. The only absentee will be Dutch defender Van Dijk, who was sent off after being sent off in the last match.
Background
The record is clearly in Liverpool's favour, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins, one draw and four victories for Aston Villa, so tomorrow Liverpool will be favourites to take the three points and continue fighting to reach the top of the overall table.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
Aston Villa on the other hand comes from defeating Burnley 3-1 to be placed in the 8th position, they will face a very tough rival as it is Liverpool and they will do it as visitors, they are with 6 points and a record of 3 games played, 2 wins and a defeat, they will have to redouble their efforts to get points from Anfield Stadium, in this way both teams arrive to another day in the best league in the world as it is the English League.
How does Liverpool get there?
Liverpool come from beating Newcastle 2-1, a match where despite losing a man through injury they did not let their guard down and managed to get 3 very important points, they are in 5th position with 7 points and a record of 2 wins and 1 draw, they will look to continue climbing the overall table, but they will face a team that is also on the rise as Aston Villa, so the Reds arrive at the 4th round of the Premier League, with the sole objective of fighting for the overall leadership.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, match day 4 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield Arena, kick-off at 07:00.