Inter vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match
Image: Inter

What time is Inter vs Fiorentina matchday 4 of the Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Fiorentina match on September 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 8:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 00:30 a.m.

Australia: 00:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.

Inter Quotes

Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of the match: "We started with a lot of determination, the boys were very good. It's been two games and tomorrow we have another very important one: we will have the same determination in every game and against every opponent. The boys have been working well for 50 days. There are many aspects we have to improve, we are very satisfied because we see every day that the players try to follow our requests."

"Last year we knew what kind of group stage we had, this year's is really very competitive. We know Benfica, who we faced last year in the quarterfinals, and we know about Salzburg who are now a young team." "I've been in the Champions League for years. Then there is Real Sociedad, who play excellent soccer and have been protagonists in La Liga. We will try to be ready."

"We know we will face an excellent team, well trained and with excellent players. In the last two years, we have played them many times and they have all been difficult matches. We will have to face the match in the best possible way."

"For 50 days now, the guys have been working on our principles and many other things that we know we have to improve. My coaching staff and I are very satisfied because we see on a daily basis how the guys are working hard to follow our instructions." 

"They are working very well. We know there have been big changes this year. We have lost some important players who did very well for us, but we have brought in others who are just as important. Some of them have more experience, and they will help our younger guys integrate as quickly as possible."  

"We were looking forward to the draw. Last year we knew how difficult our group was. This year, on the other hand, we are in a very competitive group. We know Benfica well, who we faced in the quarterfinals last season, while Salzburg is a strong, young team that has been participating in the Champions League for many years. Real Sociedad play excellent soccer and did very well in La Liga last year. They will be very competitive, and we will try to be ready when the time comes."

Latest Fiorentina line-up

Terracciano; Dodô, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; N. González, Bonaventura, Kouamé; Nzola.
Last Inter line-up

Sommer; Darmian, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro
How are Fiorentina coming along?

Fiorentina drew against Lecce to two goals, the purple team will look to give a great game and make it three out of three against this complicated opponent.

How are Inter coming?

Inter comes to this match after beating Cagliari away two goals to zero, the team is in a good position after a good game.
The Inter vs Fiorentina match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Inter vs Fiorentina match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the Inter vs Fiorentina live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 12:30 pm
