Utrecht vs Feyenoord: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eredivisie Match
What time is Utrecht vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Utrecht vs Feyenoord of 3th September 2023 in several countries:

Speak,Arne Slot!

"We're expecting a draw worthy of the Champions League and that was largely achieved with the opponents we drew. Traditional clubs, with big stadiums and very fanatical supporters. The chances? We didn't stand a chance against Lazio last year in the Europa League and the other time at least the same, but I think they saved one or two basic players and I don't expect them to do the same at this level. Atlético is a club that always has to compete against the money of Barcelona and Real Madrid and it does so successfully once every few years, but it's also always in the Champions . It's an incredible strength of Diego Simeone and his teams that they can't stand it when things don't work out.

Of course, I heard from the Dutch coach (Ronald Koeman) that Quilindschy had been called up. He asked me to delay the news as long as possible because of the national team announcement. Marino Pusic held the meeting an hour earlier, after which I was able to tell him about the guys who are leaving us, but also tell him that Leo Sauer and Gjjvai Zechiël made two more transfers on the last day of the window, because they have definitely joined the first team squad. They're competitive with the guys we have. This is a great prelude to a chance in the first team, to becoming a basic player and maybe even making the Orange team. After that I can say that Quilindschy was invited to Orange, with Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida. This generated applause and when I looked at him, I could see that he was thinking.

I find that more difficult, yes. Because you never know for sure if he'll continue in the same vein. Now, it's true that if a team doesn't win three times, the head coach could also have made other choices. Last year, Utrecht also played differently under Silberbauer and Fraser. One disadvantage is that you're a bit in the dark, but we hope we've instructed our players well enough to adapt to what they encounter in the game."

Speak, intern Rob Penders!

"Annoying is the right word. On the one hand you know it can happen in soccer, on the other hand you also have to deal with people and then it gets annoying. We're professionals and we know what Sunday is like, no matter how difficult it is. What we at least have to show is a combative Utrecht.

A lot of questionable cases, but I hope we'll have almost all of them there. Taylor is back on the pitch and coming from a bit further away, so that's a big question mark, but he's heading in the right direction.

I'm new here and signed for a longer period. To be sent off after eight weeks would be crazy. But you never know how things might turn out, that's also part of soccer.

I want to attack the top three with Utrecht. They're both folk clubs. People always live with that, so a club sometimes comes under pressure or tension. That could be an explanation".

Classification

Mosa Club

Feyenoord are in ninth place on five points, one behind Alkmaar Zaanstreek in third. The Mosa Club have two draws and one win to their name.
Utreg

Utrecht have yet to hit their stride in the competition. They have lost three of their last three games. Utreg are in 16th place, the first team in the relegation zone, still without a point.
Eye on the game

Utrecht vs Feyenoord live this Sunday (3), at the Galgenwaard at 6:15 pm ET, for the Eredivisie. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
