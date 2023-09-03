Utrecht vs Feyenoord: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Utrecht vs Feyenoord match live?
What time is Utrecht vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?
Argentina 7:15 am: Star +
Bolivia 6:15pm: Star +
Brazil 7:15 am: Star +
Chile 6:15 am: Star +
Colombia 5:15 am: Star +
Ecuador 5:15 am: Star +
USA 6:15 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 12:15 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 5:15 am: Star +
Paraguay 6:15 am: Star +
Peru 5:15 am: Star +
Uruguay 7:15am: Star +
Venezuela 6:15 am: Star +
Speak,Arne Slot!
Of course, I heard from the Dutch coach (Ronald Koeman) that Quilindschy had been called up. He asked me to delay the news as long as possible because of the national team announcement. Marino Pusic held the meeting an hour earlier, after which I was able to tell him about the guys who are leaving us, but also tell him that Leo Sauer and Gjjvai Zechiël made two more transfers on the last day of the window, because they have definitely joined the first team squad. They're competitive with the guys we have. This is a great prelude to a chance in the first team, to becoming a basic player and maybe even making the Orange team. After that I can say that Quilindschy was invited to Orange, with Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida. This generated applause and when I looked at him, I could see that he was thinking.
I find that more difficult, yes. Because you never know for sure if he'll continue in the same vein. Now, it's true that if a team doesn't win three times, the head coach could also have made other choices. Last year, Utrecht also played differently under Silberbauer and Fraser. One disadvantage is that you're a bit in the dark, but we hope we've instructed our players well enough to adapt to what they encounter in the game."
Speak, intern Rob Penders!
A lot of questionable cases, but I hope we'll have almost all of them there. Taylor is back on the pitch and coming from a bit further away, so that's a big question mark, but he's heading in the right direction.
I'm new here and signed for a longer period. To be sent off after eight weeks would be crazy. But you never know how things might turn out, that's also part of soccer.
I want to attack the top three with Utrecht. They're both folk clubs. People always live with that, so a club sometimes comes under pressure or tension. That could be an explanation".
