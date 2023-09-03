Rangers vs Celtic: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales and Taylor; O'Reil, McGregor and Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi and Yang.
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar and Barisic; Cifuentes, Lundstrum and Raskin; Cantwell, Matondo and Dessers.
Injuries
Rangers will be without the injured Davis, Dowell and Yilmaz, while Celtic will be without Carter-Vickers, McCarthy and Nawrocki, who are also injured.
Transfer window
In the transfer window, Rangers brought in Ciffuentes, McPake, Danilo Pereira, Balogun, Dessers, Sima, Lammers, Butland, Sterling and Dowell, while Kamara, Helander, Hagi, Kennedy, Sakala, Lowry, Colak, Zukowski, Hogarth and Kent left. On the Celtic side, the arrivals were Paulo Bernardo, Phillips, Palma, Lagerbielke, Nawrocki, Soro, Hyeok-kyu, Hyun-Jun, Scales, Iwata, Tilo and Holm, while the departures were Haksabanovic, Soro, Lawal, Barkas, McPherson, Summers, Starfelt, Urhoghide, Shaw, Hazard, Jota and Montgomery.
Premiership
With three games so far, Celtic are in second place on seven points, level with Motherwell and one behind leaders St Mirren. Rangers are in fourth with six points, level with Ross County, one above Dundee and Livigston and two above Hearts and Kilmarnock.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic, on the other hand, have one win, one loss and one draw. They beat Aberdeen away from home on August 13, 3-1, with goals from Abada, Furuhashi and O'Riley, while Miovski scored. On Sunday (20), away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup, the defeat was 1-0, with Watkins on target. And on Saturday (26), at home, the draw was goalless against St Johnstone.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into the match with one draw, one win and one defeat in their last games. In the pre-Champions League the draw was 2-2 on Tuesday (22) at home to PSV, with goals from Sima and Matondo, while Sangaré and Luuk de Jong scored for the Dutch. On Saturday (26), the away win was 2-0 against Ross County, with goals from Roofe and Tavernier. And on Wednesday (30), away from home, the defeat was to PSV in the return leg of the Champions League, 5-1, with goals from Saibari (2), De Jong, Veerman and Goldson (own goal), while Tavernier pulled one back.
