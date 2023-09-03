Volos NFC vs AEK Athens: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Greek Super League

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 13 matches between the two teams in history, with eight wins for AEK, four for Volos and one draw. In the Greek League there have been 10 matches, with three wins for Volos, one draw and six for AEK. Volos have met AEK seven times at home, with two wins and five defeats. In the Greek League they have played five games, with one win and four defeats.
Probable AEK
AEK's probable line-up for the match is: Stankovic, Rota, Vida, Moukoudi and Hajisafi; Amrabat, Szymanski, Zuber and Pineda; Gacinovic and Ponce.
Probable Volos
Volos' probable line-up for the match is: Siampanis, Alho, Kruziak, Shelis and Luna; Comba, Tsokanis and Glavcic; Deletic, Mráz and Macheras.
Transfer Window
In the transfer window AEK brought in Laci, Chrysopoulos, Ponce, Pizarro, Zini, Pineda and Pilios, while Macheras, Fransson, Kosidis, Fivos, Botos, Tzavelas, Svarnas, Michelin and Albanis left. On the other side, Volos have seen the arrivals of Gaggi, Cornette, Macheras, Mygas, GLavic, Kruzliak, Moraitis, Simpanis, Engin, Comba, Troulet, Mráz, Kostic, Kitsos and Karayiannis, as well as the departures of Harouna Sy, Ozegovic, Pirinen, Felipe Pires, Klaiman, Chirinos, Avgerinos and João Escoval.
Greek Super League
AEK are in 11th place, while Volos are just below them, both with one point, above Aris and Atromitos, who have no points, and one below Panetolikos and Panserraikos.
Last Matches: AEK
AEK, on the other hand, have lost two and drawn one of their last games. On Tuesday (22), they lost away to Antwerp with a goal from Janssen in the pre-Champions League. On Saturday (26), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Panserraikos, with Gacinovic scoring the equalizer after Aleksic had opened the scoring for the visitors. And on their return to the Champions League, they lost 2-1 on Wednesday (30), with goals from Kerk and Balikwisha, while Araujo pulled one back.
Last Matches: Volos
Volos come into the match on the back of a draw and a defeat in their first two games. On August 18, the draw was at home to Lamia, with goals from Shelis and Alho, while Huesca and Slivka drew. And on Saturday (26), they lost 3-0 away to Panathinaikos, with goals from Cerin, Ioannidis and Verbic.
