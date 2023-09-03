Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla live corresponding to Date 4 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Civitas Metropolitano. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla online and live from LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 10:30 am on SKY HD
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Atleti lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jan Oblak, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Yannick Carrasco, Nahuel Molina, Pablo Barrios, Saúl Ñíguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann.
Antoine Griezmann, a must see player!
The Atlético de Madrid striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, Griezmann is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Atleti needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and they even gave him the captain's badge with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games.
How does Atletico de Madrid get here?
Atlético de Madrid comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in third place in the first division of Spanish football with 77 units, after 21 victories, 8 draws and 9 losses. Atlético de Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, José María Giménez, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Santiago Mouriño and Javi Galán. Atlético de Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and in UEFA competitions, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity for the squad and the lineup with which they will start the next season. This season the capital team must take advantage of the transition stage between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with their generational changes, to seek the title.
Last Sevilla lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Marko Dmitrovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Loïc Badé, Adrià Pedrosa, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Ivan Rakitic, Djibril Sow, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos and Suso.
Suso, a must see player!
The Sevilla winger is one of the great referents of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Suso seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sevilla in the football generation. He is back on the pitch after missing last season's closing due to injury. During the past season, the player participated in 43 games where he got 14 goals and 3 assists. The Spanish winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Sevilla will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight to return to being at the Top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons the previous year and now they will seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Sevilla finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Europa League was the highlight of the season as they secured their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Jesús Corona, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Sevilla will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Civitas Metropolitano located in the city of Madrid, Spain will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla live match, corresponding to Date 4 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Civitas Metropolitano, at 10:30 o'clock.