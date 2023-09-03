America Women's vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The last dance in Mexico
Follow here America Womens vs Real Madrid Live Score
How to watch America Womens vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America Womens vs Real Madrid: match for the in Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday 3 September 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Club America statements
"Facing the best requires you, to be able to compete with these teams you put yourself at 120%, it is impossible to compete with them, we continue trying to improve our team situation, insisting on weaknesses so that they are not visual to the rivals, Real Madrid has a Great team, they are players I know very well”.
"Our objective as a team is to be better every day, to improve you every day, so that all the players can enjoy these situations, it was impossible before a team of this category was here and we must enjoy it".
Kaci: "The whole team is a great team, you can't say something specifically, we have to give our version, we can't relax because they are great players."
"These are games that make you grow as a team, winning and competing is that we play to win, the most important thing is to grow the league."
Statements prior to the Real Madrid game
Toril: “We are very happy, the reception has been very good and we feel at home. We have played a game, we were good and we are going for the next one, we have a great rival, we are going to respect. This game will help us to reach the season in perfect condition”.
Kenti: "I'm in a dream that I don't want to be woken up from, being in Mexico with Real Madrid, I go to bed hoping the day won't end, I'm enjoying it like a little girl, I like my teammates to see the Mexico that so much master, I hope that a future repeats itself ”.
"I want to come to the Mexican league, live this experience, now I am at Real Madrid, I have a year left, in the future I will come, with my family I decide which will be the best team for me."
Players to watch
On behalf of the Eagles, we will have one of the top scorers from the great American arsenal, Kiana Palacios, who has 7 goals tied with her teammate Andrea Pereira, below Ovalle who has 10.
What's next for both teams?
How do both teams arrive?
Club América comes from losing its unbeaten record against the current Champions League champion, FC Barcelona, 2-0. The eagles had a phenomenal performance, but they couldn't score a goal that could match the cards.
"We have enjoyed training here. Last session in Mexico before tomorrow's game. The team has a good rhythm. It has been a very good week, enjoying the country, the people are very friendly. Looking forward to the match. "