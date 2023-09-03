America Women's vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Real Madrid 

The last dance in Mexico

Real Madrid trained this Saturday at the Coapa facilities prior to this last game of their tour of Mexico. Where Caroline Weir made it clear that it has been a great week for the white team, where they hope to enjoy this last game.
"We have enjoyed training here. Last session in Mexico before tomorrow's game. The team has a good rhythm. It has been a very good week, enjoying the country, the people are very friendly. Looking forward to the match. "
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
Follow here America Womens vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America Womens vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Azteca, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch America Womens vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 3 September 2023

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for America Womens vs Real Madrid: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game America Womens vs Real Madrid: of Sunday 3 Sepetember, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Sunday 3 September 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Sunday 3 September 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Sunday 3 September 2023

20:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Sunday 3 September 2023

16:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Sunday 3 September 2023

16:00 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Sunday 3 September 2023

14:00 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Sunday 3 September 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Sunday 3 September 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Sunday 3 September 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.
Club America statements

Aurélie Kaci and Ángel Villacampa gave their feelings prior to this game against the meringues, where they will seek to improve their level and compete against Real Madrid, where a victory is not ruled out.
"Facing the best requires you, to be able to compete with these teams you put yourself at 120%, it is impossible to compete with them, we continue trying to improve our team situation, insisting on weaknesses so that they are not visual to the rivals, Real Madrid has a Great team, they are players I know very well”.
"Our objective as a team is to be better every day, to improve you every day, so that all the players can enjoy these situations, it was impossible before a team of this category was here and we must enjoy it".
Kaci: "The whole team is a great team, you can't say something specifically, we have to give our version, we can't relax because they are great players."
"These are games that make you grow as a team, winning and competing is that we play to win, the most important thing is to grow the league."
Statements prior to the Real Madrid game

Alberto Toril, the Madrid coach, and Kenti Robles, the Mexican player, gave their feelings about this next and last game on Mexican soil. The merengue captain made it clear that she lives in a dream and wants to reach the Liga MX Femenil.
Toril: “We are very happy, the reception has been very good and we feel at home. We have played a game, we were good and we are going for the next one, we have a great rival, we are going to respect. This game will help us to reach the season in perfect condition”.
Kenti: "I'm in a dream that I don't want to be woken up from, being in Mexico with Real Madrid, I go to bed hoping the day won't end, I'm enjoying it like a little girl, I like my teammates to see the Mexico that so much master, I hope that a future repeats itself ”.
"I want to come to the Mexican league, live this experience, now I am at Real Madrid, I have a year left, in the future I will come, with my family I decide which will be the best team for me."

Players to watch

On the part of Real Madrid we will have the return to their Mexican land, the captain of the Mexican team, Kenti Robles, the merengue captain demonstrated in a press conference her desire to play one day in the Women's MX League.
On behalf of the Eagles, we will have one of the top scorers from the great American arsenal, Kiana Palacios, who has 7 goals tied with her teammate Andrea Pereira, below Ovalle who has 10.
Photo: Imago 7
Photo: Imago 7
What's next for both teams?

After this tour of Mexico, Madrid will face Real Betis on September 9 in their first game at home. On the part of America, the eagles return from their busy schedule against Tigres on the 6th of this month, playing at home, a duel where it will be too attractive due to the great scoring streak that Maga Ovalle and Kiana have, who are struggling to win that scoring title. Apart from the fact that this confrontation is already becoming a great classic, being the two most powerful teams in the Women's MX League.
How do both teams arrive?

We will experience a historic duel on the pitch of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, América Femenil will face its second duel against a Spanish team, now Real Madrid. The meringues come from beating the Amazonas by 3 goals to 1. The rhythm and adaptation will not be a problem, because a few days ago they played in royal lands, but a factor could be the height of the CDMX.
Club América comes from losing its unbeaten record against the current Champions League champion, FC Barcelona, 2-0. The eagles had a phenomenal performance, but they couldn't score a goal that could match the cards.
Photo: América
Photo: América
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Friendly Match America Womens vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
