Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 LaLiga Game

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Osasuna vs Barcelona live corresponding to Matchday 4 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from El Sadar. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see Osasuna vs Barcelona online and live from LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Osasuna vs Barcelona match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 7 pm on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 13 hours in SKY HD
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Last Barcelona lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Lamine Yamal.
Robert Lewandowski, a must see player!
The Barcelona striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Lewandowski seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. This is one of the team's figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the player participated in 46 games where he got 33 goals and 8 assists. The Polish-British striker had a great season and Barcelona will continue to opt for this to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barca is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight for the two-time championship in the Spanish first division, although the main objective is to return to great glory in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona finished as champion in the first position of LaLiga with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Their run in the UEFA Champions League didn't come to a head, however, as they were knocked out in the Group Stage and subsequently knocked out in the first knockout round of the Europa League. Some interesting names in this group are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Marc-André ter Stegen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Ikay Gündogan, Julián Araujo, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez, they will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Last Osasuna lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Sergio Herrera, David García, Juan Cruz, Raul García, Rubén Peña, Alejandro Catena, Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Moi Gómez, Johan Mojica, Ante Budimir and Chimy Ávila.
Aimar Oroz, a must see player!
The Osasuna midfielder is one of the great references of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Oroz seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for Osasuna in the soccer generation. He is back on the pitch after missing much of last season through injury. During this season, the player has participated in 5 games where he has scored 1 goal. The Spanish winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Osasuna will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Osasuna get here?
Osasuna continues its path in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight to return to being at the top of the general table and qualify for a UEFA competition. Osasuna finished in seventh position in LaLiga with 53 points, after 15 wins, 8 draws and 15 losses. With these results, the Spanish team entered the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, their path in international competition came to an end when they were left out in the qualifying phase against Club Brujas, so they will not see action in the group phase of the competition. Some interesting names in this group are Aimar Oroz, Moi Gómez, Nacho Vidal, Ante Budimir, Pablo Ibañez and Rubén Garcia, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Raúl García and Johan Mojica, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Osasuna will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates. At the moment, they are in eighth position with 6 points, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss in LaLiga 2023-2024.
Where's the game?
El Sadar located in the city of Pamplona, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Osasuna vs Barcelona match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place in El Sadar, at 3:00 p.m.