Boca Juniors vs Tigre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup 2023 Match
Photo: BocaJrs Official

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:30 AM26 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Boca Juniors vs Tigre live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Tigre live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:25 AM31 minutes ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre live?

The match between Boca Juniors vs Tigre, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
5:20 AM36 minutes ago

Refereeing team

The refereeing team for Boca Juniors vs Tigre will be as follows: 
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Acevedo
Fourth official: Pablo Gimenez
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
5:15 AM41 minutes ago

Key Player- Tigre

Jose Paradela will be the key man for Lucas Pusineri's team, the former River knows very well the xeneize, and knows what it is like to play at La Bombonera, his addition to the Matador's squad not only brings play, but also brings all his experience to build a solid squad.
5:10 AMan hour ago

Key Player- Boca Juniors

Exequiel Zeballos, the xeneize youth is the key man in Boca's squad. Almirón has decided to give minutes to the winger who emerged from the youth teams, and in the match against Sarmiento he was the most outstanding player of the game.
5:05 AMan hour ago

Startings Lineups probables

Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero; Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Nicolas Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi; Guillermo Fernandez, Ezequiel Fernandez, Cristian Medina, Exequiel Zeballos y Lucas Janson. DT: Jorge Almiron.
Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli; Martín Garay, Robert Rojas, Abel Luciatti, Sebastian Prieto; Lucas Menossi, Sebastian Prediger, Alexis Castro; Jose Paradela; Blas Armoa y Tomas Badaloni. DT: Lucas Pusineri.
5:00 AMan hour ago

Tigre with new coach visits La Bombonera

Lucas Pusineri took the reins of Tigre, the former Tucumán and Deportivo Cali coach arrives at the Matador's dugout to try to take the team to another level, his debut not bad, against Boca at La Bombonera. 
4:55 AMan hour ago

Boca receives Tigre with wind in its shirt

Jorge Almiron's team will face Tigre, after their qualification to the semis of the Libertadores, the Xeneize returns to the local tournament, where they have just lost to Sarmiento, so they will be looking for the three points. 
4:50 AMan hour ago

The Professional League Cup plays its third matchday

The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Boca Juniors, which hosts Club Atletico Tigre. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
4:45 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The Boca Juniors vs Tigre match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
4:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Boca Juniors vs Tigre, corresponding to the 3rd round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, at 17:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo