Boca Juniors vs Tigre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup 2023 Match

Stay tuned to follow Boca Juniors vs Tigre live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Tigre live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre live?
The match between Boca Juniors vs Tigre, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Refereeing team
The refereeing team for Boca Juniors vs Tigre will be as follows:
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Acevedo
Fourth official: Pablo Gimenez
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
Key Player- Tigre
Jose Paradela will be the key man for Lucas Pusineri's team, the former River knows very well the xeneize, and knows what it is like to play at La Bombonera, his addition to the Matador's squad not only brings play, but also brings all his experience to build a solid squad.
Key Player- Boca Juniors
Exequiel Zeballos, the xeneize youth is the key man in Boca's squad. Almirón has decided to give minutes to the winger who emerged from the youth teams, and in the match against Sarmiento he was the most outstanding player of the game.
Startings Lineups probables
Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero; Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Nicolas Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi; Guillermo Fernandez, Ezequiel Fernandez, Cristian Medina, Exequiel Zeballos y Lucas Janson. DT: Jorge Almiron.
Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli; Martín Garay, Robert Rojas, Abel Luciatti, Sebastian Prieto; Lucas Menossi, Sebastian Prediger, Alexis Castro; Jose Paradela; Blas Armoa y Tomas Badaloni. DT: Lucas Pusineri.
Tigre with new coach visits La Bombonera
Lucas Pusineri took the reins of Tigre, the former Tucumán and Deportivo Cali coach arrives at the Matador's dugout to try to take the team to another level, his debut not bad, against Boca at La Bombonera.
¡Primer entrenamiento a cargo de Lucas! 🫡#TigreCorazón💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/YmWUXKlSr1— Club Atlético Tigre (@catigreoficial) August 31, 2023
Boca receives Tigre with wind in its shirt
Jorge Almiron's team will face Tigre, after their qualification to the semis of the Libertadores, the Xeneize returns to the local tournament, where they have just lost to Sarmiento, so they will be looking for the three points.
The Professional League Cup plays its third matchday
The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Boca Juniors, which hosts Club Atletico Tigre. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Boca Juniors vs Tigre match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Boca Juniors vs Tigre, corresponding to the 3rd round of the Argentine Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, at 17:30 pm.