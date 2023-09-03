Guatemala vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch International friendlies 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Guatemala vs Honduras live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Guatemala vs Honduras live, as well as the latest information coming out of DNV PRK stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Guatemala vs Honduras live and online?
The game will be broadcast by FITE, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Honduras: Rubillo Castillo
The 31 year old attacker from Nangtong Zhiyun has been having a decent season in the Chinese league, since he has scored 7 goals in 20 matches, he also has had experience with Honduras, since he played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and he assisted once. Will he appear tomorrow vs Guatemala?
Player to watch from Guatemala: Alejandro Miguel Galindo
The 31 year old midfielder that plays in CSD municipal is a good player he has not played recently in the league, so he will probably play tomorrow vs Honduras, the last time he scored was in the 2-2 draw against Deportivo Achuapa, and he scored. twice. Will he appear tomorrow against Honduras?
Times for the match
These are the times for the match
Argentina: 7:00 pm.
Bolivia: 6:00 pm
Brasil: 7:00 pm
Chile: 5:00 pm.
Colombia: 4:00 pm
Ecuador: 4:00 pm
UEA (ET): 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 00:00 pm
Mexico: 4:00 pm
Paraguay: 6:00 pm.
Peru: 4:00 pm
Uruguay: 6:00 pm.
Venezuela: 5:00 pm
Last XI from Honduras
Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Devron Garcia, Raul Santos, Omar Elvir; Joseph Rosales, Deybi Flores, Jorge Alvares, Jose Mario Pinto; Jorge Benguche, Jerry Bengtson
Last XI from Guatemala
Nicholas Hagen; Aaron Herrera, José Pinto Samayoa, Jose Ardon; Oscar Castellanos, Marlon Sequien; Nathaniel Mendez-Lang, Pedro Aitan, Carlos Mejia; Rubio Rubin
Honduras come from a win
Honduras also played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but they had an even worse run, since in group stage they faced Mexico, Qatar and Haiti. And they did not go through to the next round since they won once drew once and lost once.
In the first matchday they lost 4-0 against Mexico, then they drew 1-1 against Qatar and they won 2-1 against Haiti with goals from Jerry Bengtson, Jose Mario Pinto and Frantzdy Pierrot. Can Honduras get their second win in a row against Guatemala
Guatemala come from a close loss.
Luis Fernando Tena's team has been in decent form, since in his last 4 games (in the CONCACAF Gold Cup) he went through in group stages, beating Cuba 1-0, drawing 0-0 against Canada and beating Guadeloupe 2-3.
They faced Jamaica in the quarter finals and unfortunately they where beaten 0-1 with a goal from the Luton Town defender Amari'i Bell in the 51st minute. Can Guatemala play a good match tomorrow vs Honduras?
Where will the match be?
DNV PRK, located in Florida, United States, will host this duel between two teams seeking a victory in an international friendly prior to the Nations League. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 international friendlies match: Guatemala vs Honduras Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Guatemala vs Honduras corresponding to a matchday of international friendlies . The meeting will take place in DNV PRK stadium. It will start at 4:00 pm