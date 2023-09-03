Lecce vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Salernitana
Ochoa, Lovato, Gyomber, Pirola, Kastanos, Bohinen, Coulibaly, Mazzocchi, Botheim, Candreva, Boulaye.
Last lineup Lecce
Falcone, Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Dorgu, Rafia, Ramadani, González, Almqvist, Strefazza, Banda.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee of this Lecce vs Salernitana will be Luca Massimi; Carbone first line; Giallatini, second line; Minelli, fourth assistant.
How does Salernitana arrive?
On the other hand, Salernitana, coached by Paulo Sousa, also had many complications last season to stay in Serie A and, like Lecce, did not have a chance to win the championship after being saved from relegation. Now, Salernitana will be looking to give their fans some joy in this new tournament and will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to Serie A. The Ippocampi come from a streak of draws with two in a row; in the first matchday they almost won, but at 82' Roma snatched their victory and they ended up with a two-goal draw. Last matchday, Salernitana drew again, this time at home against Udinese by a score of 1-1.
How does Lecce arrive?
The Lecce squad did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they stagnated at the bottom of the general table and for some moments, they were in danger of relegation, in fact, there were only 5 points the difference between Lecce and the relegated teams. With no chance to win the championship either, Lecce will have a new opportunity to try and with their good start after two games, they want to keep the momentum going at the beginning of the season. They are coming from a win with a turnaround against Lazio in matchday 1 and, last matchday, they faced Fiorentina where they got a draw after a 2-0 lead in the first half. Roberto D'Aversa's men are undefeated with 4 points, placing them momentarily in 8th place in Serie A.
Matchday 3
We continue with this start of the European leagues and, this afternoon, Sunday's activity corresponding to day 3 of the Italian Serie A, will have a match in the city of Lecce, with a very attractive and even match. The Via del Mare stadium will host a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let go units in this start of the tournament. On the one hand, Lecce wants to take advantage of its home ground, but Salernitana will face a Salernitana that does not want to compromise itself in the fight for the non-relegation as it was last season.
The match will be played at the Stadium Via del Mare
The Lecce - Salernitana match will be played at the Stadium Via del Mare, in Lecce, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
