Empoli vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

Follow here Empoli vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Empoli vs Juventus Serie A match.
What time is the Empoli vs Juventus match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Empoli vs Juventus of September 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Mattia Perin, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Empoli's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Samuele Perisan, Sebastiano Luperto, Adrian Ismajli, Liberato Cacace, Tyronne Ebuehi, Tommaso Baldanzi, Razvan Marin, Nicolas Haas, Francesco Caputo, Emmanuel Gyasi and Matteo Cancellieri.
Juventus players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Juventus' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Empoli. The Serbian player Dusan Vlahovic (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (#21) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin (#36) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday .
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus had a good start in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 1 game won, 1 drawn and 0 lost, together with 4 points. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be champions again. Juventus' objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 27, it resulted in a 1-1 draw against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium and that way they got another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Empoli Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Empoli's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. Italian player Francesco Caputo (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi (#35) is another very important on-pitch distributor who is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important part of the team. . Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Samuele Perisan (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Empoli in the tournament
The Empoli soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) badly, they are in the twentieth position of the general table with 0 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost getting 0 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on August 26, 2023, ending in a 2-0 loss against Monza at U-Power Stadium and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Carlo Castellani is located in the city of Empoli, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,800 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1965 and is currently the home of Empoli FC in Serie A.