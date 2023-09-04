LAFC vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Inter Miami match for the MLS.
What time is the LAFC vs Inter Miami match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Inter Miami of September 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:00 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:00 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:00 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on Apple TV.
Inter Miami latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Drake Callender, Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Diego Gómez, Josef Martínez, Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi.
LAFC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
Inter Miami Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter Miami's offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. Argentine striker Lionel Messi (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and agility to score. Another key player for the team is Sergio Busquets (#5) who plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against LAFC so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, goalkeeper Drake Callender (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Inter Miami in the tournament
Inter Miami had a bad start in Major League Soccer, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 29 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points with 6 games won, 4 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position in the eastern conference and if they want to get a better place they must win the game. His goal is to stay in the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in MLS was on August 30, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC at DRV PNK Stadium, earning another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Inter Miami. The French player Denis Bouanga (#99) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Carlos Vela (#10) is another very important on-court play distributor, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper John McCarthy (#77) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses, they have 40 points in the general table that puts them in second position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can stay during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Sunday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The BMO Stadium is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 18, 2018 and cost 350 million dollars.