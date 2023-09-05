Oman vs Palestine Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Daboub said, in a press conference held today, Tuesday, in the capital of Oman, Muscat, to talk about the match, that the national team of Oman technically stable for years 3 years and you're done! showing good performance and results, indicating that the match with them comes within the framework of Al-Fidai's preparations for the joint Asian qualifiers that will start in November.
He has made it clear that he is interested. trying to create more harmony in the ranks of the Fedayeen, mainly after the entry of new names in the squad, to reach the games of Lebanon and Australia in the Asian qualifiers with our best technical conditions. ;technics.
Daboub considered that our chances are great in the joint Asian qualifiers, despite the difficulty of the group, highlighting that the game against Lebanon is very important. a "derby" This is the key to achieving a positive result and preparing in the best way for the match against Australia on our home soil and among our fans.
During the same conference, the captain of the national team, Musab al-Batat, said: "We aspire to win the match against the Omani brothers.".
Al-Batat revealed that Al-Fidai "have good high-level elements and we are ready for the game and we realize its importance".
He expressed the hope that the game will serve the plan and & agrave; strategy of the technical team of the national team and that it is the best preparation for the next challenges.
Al-Batat promised supporters of the national team that they would pass on to the national team. 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stage, which will be held in 2023. held in Qatar.
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.