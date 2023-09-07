Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Afghanistan

7:00 PMan hour ago

GOOD MORNING!

Hello! All good? Soon the event will start and I will be providing the best information and updates in real time here at VAVEL. Keep an eye out for the latest news and first shots of the event.
6:55 PMan hour ago

Don't miss a detail Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:50 PMan hour ago

Likely Bangladesh!

Zico; Ghosh, Kazi, Barman, Faysal; Rana, Bhuryan, Ridoy, Rana; Morsalin, Hossain.
6:45 PMan hour ago

How does Bangladesh arrive?

Bangladesh arrives for the confrontation with two games without a victory, with a draw against Afghanistan itself and a defeat against Kuwait.
6:40 PMan hour ago

Probable Afghanistan!

Hamidi; Ataee, Nazay, Hanifi; Zakarkhel, Noman Ali, Popalzay, Skandari; Ahadi, Azadzoy, Sharifi.
6:35 PMan hour ago

How does Afghanistan arrive?

Afghanistan comes into the game seven games without a win. The team lost five times and drew only twice. The last triumph took place on November 16, 2021, when they defeated Indonesia by 1 to 0.
6:30 PMan hour ago

Bashundhara Sports Complex

  It is a sports facility located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. É It is a part of the country's largest industrial and commercial conglomerate, the Bashundhara Group, and was built with the aim of promoting and supporting sports activities in Bangladesh. The sports complex is home to a range of world-class sports facilities, including a cricket stadium, a football stadium, an athletics track, tennis facilities and much more. more.

Installation is free. It is used to host national and international sporting competitions, including cricket and football matches.   It is used for training and developing sports talent in various sports disciplines. The Bashundhara Sports Complex plays a crucial role in nurturing sport and supporting the growth of sport in Bangladesh.

In a nutshell, Bashundhara Sports Complex is the perfect place to stay. is a major sports hub in Dhaka, Bangladesh that offers world-class facilities for a variety of sports and plays a key role in promoting sport in the country.

6:25 PMan hour ago

Afghanistan

Photo: Disclosure/Afghanistan
6:20 PM2 hours ago

FRIENDLY

 

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.

6:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played atBashundhara Sports Complex

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will be played at Bashundhara Sports Complex, with a capacity of 15.000 people.
6:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
